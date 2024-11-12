“No, No, No”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Shuts Down “Traditional” Wife Label, Denies Interest in Cooking and Baking

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics (CREDITS: USA Today)

LeBron James’ wife Savannah has been with the Lakers superstar since they were in high school and has been his rock for over two decades. Her holding the house down and raising their three children has ensured the veteran forward can continue dominating on the court and tack on more seasons to his already inexplicably long career. But despite staying out of the spotlight, she doesn’t believe she’s a homemaker and isn’t a fan of the label.

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Crazy podcast, which returned after a two-month hiatus, Savannah and April McDaniel discussed what they had been up to while the show was on a break. The latter revealed she had a busy summer and was almost overwhelmed by her responsibilities, before claiming she preferred being a ‘trad wife,’ a slang for a homemaker, like her co-host.

However, Savannah immediately rejected the notion that she was a traditional housewife, saying,

“[I’m] not a traditional by any stretch of the word… Not interested [in baking, cooking].”

She then spoke about her trip to a Magic Mushroom Retreat, where guests take a psychedelic drug to get clarity of mind. She labeled it an ‘amazing experience’ and quipped that it proved that she wasn’t really a traditional wife.

While Savannah has never shied away from saying her kids are her topmost priority in life, she hasn’t made raising them her sole purpose and has always explored business opportunities which she could thrive in.

Savannah James’ business ventures

She first showcased her penchant for being a businesswoman in 2013 when she opened a juice bar called the Juice Spot in Miami. Explaining what inspired her to start the venture, she told ESPN,

“I would listen to him talk about his conversations with Warren Buffett or [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones. But I wanted to get into business, too.”

When asked about LeBron’s role in it, she bullishly responded that his only contribution was supporting her and she wanted to run the juice bar on her own. She opened a second outlet in Cleveland after the James gang moved to the city in the 2014 offseason.

Like LeBron, Savannah has also invested money in several companies. James was interviewed about her entrepreneurial pursuits in a cover story for The Cut. She replied,

“I’m invested in Lobos Tequila, a web 3 start-up called Lockerverse, and a natural deodorant company called NEZ. Definitely have some passion projects I’m working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own. And I’m super-excited about them.”

One of her passion projects was seemingly her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, which she launched in April 2024. Savannah performs all the duties of a traditional wife, but that hasn’t squashed her entrepreneurial spirit, as evidenced by her slew of investments and projects.