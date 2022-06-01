“Klay Thompson will be better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the NBA Finals”: Skip Bayless explains why the ‘other’ splash brother could win the Finals MVP

Klay Thompson forms one-half of the Splash Bros, arguably the greatest backcourt in NBA history. Drafted 11th by the Warriors in 2011, Klay has developed into the perfect Robin to Steph Curry‘s Batman.

Klay is one of the greatest shooters of all time and has been an NBA all-defense selection in the past. Prior to his devastating spell with injuries, Klay regularly took the toughest defensive assignment for the Dubs. His contributions to the Warriors dynasty have been stellar and the 5-time all-star is a heat check on his day.

However, an ACL tear and an Achilles Tendon injury kept him out for two entire seasons. He made his return after taking the court in the 2019 NBA Finals only during the 2022 NBA season.

While Klay has displayed moments of magic, he hasn’t been at the level of pre-injury Klay. And one would suppose he plays a crucial part if the Warriors win the Championship, but not a starring role.

Except, that’s not how Skip Bayless sees it.

What is Skip’s prediction for what to expect from Klay in the NBA Finals?

With the Warriors making their Finals and gearing up to face the Celtics, controversial media figure Skip Bayless declared on Undisputed how he expects the Finals to play out.

Skip, while discussing the Finals with Shannon Sharpe stated that he would pick Klay Thompson over the two Jays in the race for the Finals MVP title. Skip goes on to justify his take by pointing at the inconsistent performances of the Celtics duo through the Playoffs.

“Klay Thompson will be better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Finals. I am not writing off Klay Thompson to be MVP of this series.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rP1ajt8D38 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 1, 2022

Considering how the Celtics stars, particularly Tatum has played all playoffs, this is another one to add to Skip’s list of outrageous takes. While Klay has had a stellar career, to pick the current version of Klay over two young stars heading into their prime is quite something.

Skip says that it is a mere reflection of how much he believes in Klay. If Klay regains his form, Skip might just have made a sleeper hot take which could earn him some plaudits.

