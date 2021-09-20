“LeBron James will be running extra laps for dunking over me”: New Lakers assistant John Lucas III to hilariously penalize former Heat star for being posterized

John Lucas III served up yet another reminder of how long LeBron James has been dominating basketball in his latest post as Lakers assistant.

LeBron famously jumped over Lucas in a game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls in 2012-13. This jump led to him converting one of the most memorable alley-oop dunks of all time.

Lucas described exactly what was going through his mind at the time of this incident in one of his previous appearances on the No Chill Podcast with Gilbert Arenas thus:

“We’re playing Miami, right? ABC game, I’m coming off an 18-point game. I had a thing, so if a team cut me, I’m going to have a good game against them. So I’m playing good, and then the play came.”

“So there’s Rip Hamilton, I’m like ‘Rip! Back screen coming.’ He doesn’t want to be stopped, so I go backing up. Then they throw the ball up. I’m like ‘What was that for?'”

“So he’s coming over, I didn’t know he jumped over me at the time. He’s coming over me and he’s dunking, like BOOM. I wanted to get a bucket real quick, but Thibs called the timeout.”

John Lucas III jokes about making LeBron James run extra laps in Lakers practice

John Lucas III was recently appointed by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka as one of their assistant coaches. This marks his progression into a post-playing career around the NBA after a 12-year spell as a player.

Lucas, however, isn’t going to forget the highlight of his lifetime in a hurry – even if he ended up on the wrong side of it. The former Bull made an Instagram post describing his feelings ahead of being on the bench with James. He also joking made a threat to the 4-time MVP:

“Man it just hit me that I will be coaching LeBron James. The very man who jumped over me in a game. He going to have to do extra laps in practice for this!”

It would be really funny if Lucas follows through on this promise of his. What would really top it all would be a video of the same hitting the interwebs. That would send NBA Twitter into meltdown mode for good.