“Hey Michael Jordan, take off the Jordan 11s and wear your old shoes!”: When the Bulls legend silenced a heckler following a lackluster first half against the Cavaliers

A heckler once yelled out to Michael Jordan that he should take off his ‘Concord 11s’ during a game against the Cavaliers after a dismal first half.

Michael Jordan is widely regarded is the most competitive athlete to have stepped foot on NBA hardwood in the history of the league. There are countless stories that feel like tales as we get further removed from them, that showcased just how maniacal the Chicago Bulls legend was when it came to having the drive to win.

The game was, at times, so easy for Michael Jordan that he would make up scenarios in his own head to help motivate him at times. Sure, he had a relentless drive to be the victor at any moment but being at the top for seasons on end could get a tad bit boring.

An example of just how maniacal he was would be the time he made up the story of LaBradford Smith telling him, “Good game, Mike,’ after torching him for 37 points while Michael only shot 9-27 from the field. Jordan would hilariously reveal later on that he made it all up for extra motivation.

Michael Jordan shuts a Cavaliers fan up after he disses his Jordan 11s.

Michael Jordan in November of 1995 was coming off a disappointing postseason loss to Shaquille O’Neal and the Orlando Magic. Simultaneously, Nike had released his new, Jordan 11s. The black and white colorway is usually referred to as the ‘Concord 11s’.

Combine the disappointment of losing in the Playoffs for the first time in about half a decade with a fan calling your newest line of shoes trash, and you you’ve got yourself a classic Michael Jordan game on your hands.

The fourth game of the 1995-96 season saw Jordan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Cavaliers and at the half, the 3x champ at the time had merely 6 points. During this first half, a particular fan was yelling out things like, “Hey Michael, you were better with your old shoes,” and “Take your shoes off!”

Now, it doesn’t take much to get Michael Jordan going. As expected, the trash talk was just more ashwood added to the fire that was ignited within him. He scored 23 points in the second half, secured the come from behind victory, and pointed at the fan while doing it all, almost like saying, “This was all your fault.”