LeBron James Would Have Never Joined the Bulls in 2010 Because of Michael Jordan, Claims Jeff Teague

LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010 sent shockwaves across the NBA. As time has passed, more information surrounding the process of ‘The Decision’ has been revealed.

As it turns out, the Bulls were considered a legitimate landing spot for ‘The King’ at the time. However, it is believed that the franchise’s storied past involving Michael Jordan ruled out LBJ’s move to Chicago.

Jeff Teague took to his ‘Club 520 Podcast’ and shared his honest opinion on why LeBron would’ve never signed with the Bulls. He said,

“He can’t go play where Mike played though. LeBron has passed every single thing that has been put on him. It just don’t look good for the history, going to play where Mike played… Chicago is Mike.”

The former All-Star guard believes that the stature of Jordan in Chicago would’ve been too much for LeBron to overcome.

Teague indicated that LeBron would’ve never been able to flourish in the way that he has thus far in a city that is still faithful to MJ. A major reason why LeBron’s legacy will be remembered is because of his work in Cleveland, his home city.

The ability to take over a franchise and create something special defines a player. LeBron wouldn’t have been able to do that with the Bulls due to Jordan’s legacy.

New York Was a Landing Spot for The King

Aside from the Bulls, the New York Knicks were a serious suiter for James. Before ‘The Decision’, LeBron held a series of meetings with various teams to decide where his next home would be.

The Knicks were considered the “favorites” to land the superstar forward, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons confirmed this sentiment on his podcast. He said,

“From everyone I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice. It was the basically the Knicks’ to lose, and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way. The stories are legendary.”

New York didn’t even receive a second meeting with the eventual all-time leading scorer. To make matters worse, LeBron organized a live televised broadcast, which was aired on ESPN, titled ‘The Decision’.

Additionally, this sent shockwaves through the NBA as the favorited Knicks were scorned, and the unexpected cold shoulder that LeBron showed towards the Cavaliers and his hometown of Cleveland.

Kevin Durant would infamously make a decision similar to LeBron by joining the Golden State Warriors. However, no player has since gone about utilizing the same method that James used.