“LeBron James would take down your team, and then throw out your fans as well!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the King’s magnificent performance against the Pacers

LeBron James takes the Los Angeles Lakers past the Indiana Pacers while throwing their fans out of the arena as well

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to .500, as LeBron James led them to their 10th win of the season tonight. It was a hard-fought overtime win, with the Lakers emerging on top 124-116. LBJ just made his return back from the suspension imposed on him after the Isaiah Stewart suspension.

LeBron James led the way, scoring 39 points, securing 5 rebounds, dishing 6 assists, getting 2 blocks, and recording a steal. He scored 8 out of his 39 points in overtime, making sure the Lakers do not lose this game. Russell Westbrook scored 20 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished 5 assists. Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington went 7/12 from the deep, to take the Lakers through.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James gets a fan tossed in OT

During the OT, a fan sitting courtside shouted something at LeBron James. After hitting a big shot, LeBron called the referee over, and made sure the fan got tossed out of the building.

LeBron hitting dagger threes and getting fans kicked out!! He DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/KgvTsj0ctr — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 25, 2021

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t miss out on a chance to make jokes on the same occasion.

Lmfao paid all that money to miss the game. Spoilers for y’all: Bron COOKED u — Omni-Laker (@JustTrynaLaugh) November 25, 2021

Both LeBron and Westbrook were looking at her. She must’ve said something crazy — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 25, 2021

ABOUT DAMN TIME TO USE THIS FUCKIN CARD AGAIN pic.twitter.com/EYxAvyIZGI — Nüb (@nub2k21) November 25, 2021

Kicking 3s out and hitting 3s in — Certified Loser Boy (@nikkofficial2) November 25, 2021

The Lakers fans would hope that LeBron James keeps playing like he did tonight, and stay healthy. The Lakers are starting to look a little better with the King back, and they might get even better when AD returns.