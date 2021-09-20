“LeBron James, you’re the Lakers GM”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously explains how ‘The King’ lured him to Los Angeles

Carmelo Anthony calls LeBron James the GM of the Los Angeles Lakers after the former called him up to come team up with him in LA.

Over the years that LeBron James has been in the NBA, he’s made it quite common for himself to recruit stars to his team. Perhaps the first instance of this was bringing Chris Bosh to Miami and once this worked wonders for him, there was no turning back for the eventual, 4x champ.

LeBron James brought Kevin Love along for the ride in place of Andrew Wiggins when making his move to Cleveland and more recently, engineered the Anthony Davis trade from NOP to the Lakers. James pulling the strings behind it all has caused several ‘LeGM’ memes to flood social media as they poke fun at him for having more power than the front office at times.

Well, it seems as though Carmelo Anthony may share a similar sentiment as he hilariously calls out LeBron’s General Manager tactics.

Carmelo Anthony says LeBron James was like a GM when recruiting him to the Lakers.

Carmelo recently took to the ‘Million Dollar Worth of Game’ podcast to talk about his move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Here, he would say that LeBron James gave him a call to recruit him to the Lakers saying, “I need you, the time is now.” In response to this, Melo said, “You’re the GM.”

Regardless of what people have to say about the way LeBron James goes about finding his teammates in the league to bring to his squad, it works. After all, who wouldn’t want to play with the greatest player of this generation in his final pursuit for a championship.

The Lakers revamped their roster yet again as Melo wasn’t the only new addition to the team. A few familiar faces were brought back like Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo while some others like Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk were brought in for a bit of playmaking and shooting.