“Ben Simmons will be shooting jumpshot videos from his home in LA, won’t join Sixers”: Brian Windhorst hilariously reports that Sixers star has no intention to join training camp

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst reveals Ben Simmons plans to refuse training with the Sixers, and will remain in LA for the time being.

Since crashing out of the Conference Semifinals against the Hawks, the Sixers have been in incessant turmoil. Despite standing 2nd in the DPOY race, the fans have lost confidence in star Ben Simmons.

The All-Star is a nightmare for the opposition on the defensive end. However, his troubling lack of confidence in scoring has rubbed fans the wrong way. All hell broke loose after Ben denied an open dunk opportunity in Game 7 only to pass it to a heavily guarded Matisse Thybulle.

The Ben Simmons saga does not seem to end very soon, as Philly GM Daryl Morey is seeking a decent package for the former No. 1 pick. The Sixers want a young All-Star potential talent and draft capital, and other teams are reportedly finding the price to be too high.

The situation is not helped by Ben Simmons intending to not report to Sixers training facilities. For context, training camp for all teams is supposed to begin on 28th September. All of this is bound to diminish his trade value in the league.

Brian Windhorst reported that no resolution is expected soon on the Ben Simmons situation

On ESPN’s ‘The Jump’, Brian Windhorst predicted that Ben Simmons will not play another NBA game in a Sixers uniform. He jokingly suggested that Ben will be uploading jumpshot videos from LA. Also, chances of Ben playing opening night in Philly are almost obscure.

Brian also talked about how Ben’s contract wouldn’t necessarily affect the ongoing trade discussions. The Sixers have already paid Ben $16M from the $33M owed to him. Also, any fine towards him will automatically be waived off by the team he is traded to in the coming days.

Philly fans’ displeasure with the ongoing is fiasco is very apparent, as the fan-base looks forward to resolution. Small-market teams like the Timberwolves and Kings seem to the best locations for Simmons. An outside chance with Portland also remains.