LeBron XX Trinity: What Is The Story Behind Lakers’ Star’s Newest LeBron 20 Colorway?

What is the meaning behind the LeBron XX Trinity colorway, a shoe that marks 20 years since LeBron James has been in the NBA

LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now and it’s safe to say that he doesn’t have plans on slowing down anytime soon. According to the 4x Finals MVP, he plans on not only playing with his eldest son, Bronny, but also with his middle child, Bryce Maximus. Essentially, James hopes to plan until a minimum of 2027.

To commemorate his 20th season in the league, LeBron has released a brand new silhouette to his iconic shoe line with Nike. Usually known for having bulky high-top shoes, James did a complete 180 and took inspiration from Kobe Bryant’s line of sneakers.

His 20th shoe is surprisingly a low-top, something he’s never done before, and comes with a sleek new design. Still priced at a hefty 200 USD, James did make sure he had a significant amount of tech, everything from the Nike Sphere to two zoom units.

LeBron XX Trinity and what that colorway means for LeBron James

The first time LeBron James ever hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy was when he was with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. The LeBron XX Trinity colorway is one that pays homage to the back-to-back championships he secured alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as a part of the ‘Big 3’.

The black upper and the red traction are the 2 primary colors for the Miami Heat’s jersey, so it makes sense as to why James went with them for this shoe of his.

As this is the official black and red colorway for the LeBron XX, it has also been nicknamed the ‘Bred’ colorway. Most Nike releases that showcase a predominantly red and black theme are classified as ‘Breds’.

LeBron James kept his sons in mind when designing the LeBron XX

Both of James’s sons, Bronny and Bryce, are guards rather than frontcourt players like their father. LeBron kept this in mind when he designed his 20th model as he wanted it to signify the dawn of a era for his shoes, shoes that his kids could wear.

Being guards, wearing shoes like the LeBron 19s simply would not work as you need to be light on your feet and have a grippy traction. The 20s do just that, making the game just a bit easier for the likes of Bronny and Bryce.

