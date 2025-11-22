mobile app bar

Legendary Comedian Claims Pacers Followed OKC Thunder’s Blueprint by Letting Myles Turner Walk

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Nov 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Myles Turner’s move from the Indiana Pacers to the Milwaukee Bucks was certainly an eyebrow raiser this past off-season, with the star center being Hoosier State’s most experienced player. It was clear Turner didn’t want to go, at least when the deal was initially done, but as per Mike Epps, the Pacers were looking to do smart business, following in the steps of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Garnett, on his podcast, opined how he wasn’t really a fan of Turner moving away because he felt that the 29-year-old fit well with the Pacers group. Epps, however, bringing some reality into the conversation, stated that it was Turner’s dismal 2025 Playoff performances that convinced the Pacers front-office that he wasn’t it.

Turner averaged just 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Pacers did make it to the Finals, where they lost to OKC in seven games. But Turner was hardly one to thank for that.

“I think Indiana, after last year, they trying to… they want their team to look like that,” Epps said. “I don’t think they want the veteran look… they want a younger team cuz that’s what beat them last year.” 

The legendary comedian further explained how putting young players like Chet Holmgren on Turner was a masterstroke on the Thunder’s part, and it “absolutely killed” the now-Bucks man.

Overall, the Thunder have been an inspiration. With an average age of 24, they have a starting lineup that’s, well, elite, despite it’s lack of experience. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Jalen Williams — they’ve all developed into world class talent together. Plus, it’s not like they have to enter a rebuild anytime soon, with multiple first round draft picks awaiting them in the coming years. General Manager Sam Presti has really pulled off something special with this team.

The Thunder has shown that gambling on youth can pay off. And that’s what the Pacers want to do, according to Epps. Currently, with their star 25-year-old guard Tyrese Haliburton out (with an Achilles tear), they’re struggling. The Pacers are 2-13 and 14th in the West.

That said, Turner’s exit from Indiana was unceremonious to say the least. He left from the back door, and upon his return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he was booed vehemently, which was shocking, considering he spent a decade sweating for the franchise.

