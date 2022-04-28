“Now Giannis Antetokounmpo has an opportunity to prove HE’S The Best Player on the Planet”: Skip Bayless and the internet react to the Bucks dispatching the Bulls

The reigning Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo took over today. The Bucks brush aside the Bulls and head to the second round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was at his dazzling best tonight. The Greek God put up a stat line of 33-9-3 in just 30 minutes to help the Bucks ease past the Bulls.

With today’s win, Milwaukee will face the Celtics in the second round. It will be an enticing matchup that all NBA fans will be awaiting.

While we will churn out stories on that series later, our focus today firmly rests on Giannis. Today’s game just shows his leadership with the world watching.

Skip Bayless’ take on Giannis Antetokounmpo is the odd one out!

Everyone seems to agree, Giannis is the best player on the planet right now. Today’s performance just proved that he doesn’t even need to play full games to make an impact. His closeout game stats have been phenomenal.

Elimination game Giannis has been on a different level since his one true playoff failure, vs the Heat in 2020. Guy is 1 of 1 right now. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 28, 2022

Giannis is the BEST Player in the world! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 28, 2022

Only, one media personality seems to have a gripe, and that someone is Skip Bayless. Naturally, Skip wants Giannis to prove that he is the best.

We ask why does he need to prove it? The reigning Finals MVP has been nothing short of supernatural this whole season.

Now Giannis has an opportunity to prove HE’S The Best Player on the Planet … against the team that knocked Kevin Du-can’t off that throne. Giannis probably won’t have his closer, Khris Middleton. I’ll be watching. Closely. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2022

Only someone like Skip Bayless would question Giannis’ credentials in the league. As we eagerly wait for the second round, we hope that the Greek God turns it up one gear higher.

