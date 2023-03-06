Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Cavaliers Release Injury Update for 6ft 1” Star

Feb 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in tremendous form during their latest 7-game win streak. However, the team suffered back-to-back losses right after the All-Star break. Despite the 3-game losing skid, JB Bickerstaff’s boys still managed to retain their 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the All-Star break, despite injuries surrounding him, Donovan Mitchell managed to suit up for every single game. In the 5 games since the break, the 6-foot-1 guard has managed to average 28 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

As the Ohio-based franchise prepares to face the Boston Celtics as the 2nd of their 2-game homestand, the availability of Mitchell will be of huge importance while going against the #2 team in the East.

However, will the 26-year-old suit up tonight?

Is Donovan Mitchell playing against the Boston Celtics?

During the Cavaliers’ previous clash against the Detroit Pistons, the 4-time All-Star went to the locker room with an injury on his finger. Mitchell did head back out to the team’s bench, however, didn’t play for the remainder of the clash.

Having seen merely 24:47 minutes of game time, Spida recorded 20 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block, and 2 steals as Cleveland clinched a 114-90 win over the Pistons.

For tonight’s clash against Jayson Tatum and co., the combo guard has been listed as “Questionable” owing to his sprained left middle finger.

Apart from Mitchell, Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley are also on the team’s injury report, listed as OUT.

Donovan Mitchell is questionable tomorrow for the #Cavs due to his sprained left middle finger. Dylan Windler is available. Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley are out. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 5, 2023

Joe Mazzulla’s boys have already played 3 games in the first 5 days of March. Goes without saying, the Massachusetts-based franchise will be heavily fatigued. Nevertheless, the contest will promise to be an entertaining one.

