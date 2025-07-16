Legendary Comedian Confident LeBron James’ “Kind of Leadership” Will Inspire Players To Pursue Longevity

LeBron James is entering his 23rd NBA season, with his longevity underscored by his status as the league’s all-time leading scorer, amassing over 50,000 points across the regular season and playoffs. A four-time NBA champion and 21-time All-Star, LeBron continues to defy Father Time, remaining one of the league’s top performers.

LeBron is a beast week in and week out, but his sustained greatness isn’t taken for granted by any means. Legendary comedian Cedric the Entertainer recently weighed in on The King’s iconic status and the importance of giving him his flowers.

During a conversation on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Cedric highlighted how LeBron’s consistency and discipline are worth celebrating, especially in a league where careers are often marked by brief peaks and early declines. With the average career span just under five years, LeBron has remained at the top for over two decades.

Fans and media alike have also grown used to LeBron James. He’s been in the spotlight since he was 16 and dominating since 18. Even today, that is the norm. Cedric said, “It’s kind of like that old Christmas toy. You’re like, ‘I had that already, where’s the new shiny things?’ But then you go back to that bike…It’s solid and it counts.”

What kind of impact has LeBron James had on his fellow athletes and NBA players?@CedEntertainer talks to @WorldWideWob and @Jumpshot8 about the 21x All-Star pic.twitter.com/E6VMXYEXj4 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 15, 2025



The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging nearly 25 points last season, orchestrating offenses, and continuing to elevate those around him. Cedric believes this kind of leadership will inspire future generations of players to think differently. While young stars often chase contracts, clout, and viral moments, LeBron has consistently prioritized preparation, recovery, and durability.

He said, “His kind of leadership, the way he takes care of his body, the way that he loves the game. I think you’ll start to encourage players to think of the game more like that than about their money, fame, or their followers.”

What LeBron continues to show, year after year, is that greatness is a long game. It is not just about talent; it is about health, mindset, sacrifice, and consistency. Cedric believes that, in time, more players will start chasing longevity and legacy over the material things that are trending today.