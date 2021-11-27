“Devonte’ Graham gotta shoot these tough game-winners until Zion Williamson returns”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pels guard knocks down a difficult game-winning 3 vs the Jazz

With a little less than 2 seconds remaining on the game clock, Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham knocks down a tough game-winning three-pointer against the Jazz.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a dreadful start to the 2021-2022 campaign. With Zion Williamson yet to make his season debut, a lot of the team’s load has fallen on Brandon Ingram, Devonte’ Graham, and Jonas Valanciunas’ shoulders. After going 3-16 in their first 19 games of this season, the Pels have managed to clinch their first back-to-back wins of this season.

Friday night’s clashes, after Thanksgiving, were absolutely eventful, with several games going down to the wire. One of the games that were an action-packed thriller was the Pels-Jazz matchup. A contest that witnessed 14 lead changes and 3 ties, ended with the recently acquired Graham knocking down a laborious game-winning three-pointer over Mike Conley, helping NOLA grab the much-needed 98-97 win.

Also Read: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how the splash brother was feeling after win vs Blazers

NBA Twitter reacts to Devonte’ Graham knocking down a tough game-winning 3-pointer

When asked about his game-winning shot, Graham said in the postgame interview:

“’I wanted to win,” Graham said. “’I didn’t want to go into overtime and give them any energy. (With) the crowd, it’s tough to play here so I was just thinking go for the win.”

And as soon as the play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

DEVONTE GRAHAM CLUTCH — (@Three_Cone) November 27, 2021

Pelicans when they heard zion return : pic.twitter.com/2pbkc3hLsY — Kevin Durant /Trae YoungBurner (82-0) (17-0) (@KevinDurantBu19) November 27, 2021

Devonte Graham. HIT THE DAMN MUSIC!!!! pic.twitter.com/F9aYXj8r0E — Ryan “Heavens to Betsy” Berger (@RyanBerger) November 27, 2021

Also Read: Former Laker Pau Gasol reveals tear-jerking reason behind naming his daughter Gianna

Grabbing this win is a huge deal for NOLA. Until Zion returns, the team needs to start finding its winning ways. Currently placed 14th in the West, the Pels have to start rising in the standings one step at a time. Willie Green’s boys are now only 2 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 11th position.