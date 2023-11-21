“Lemon Daddy For Zach Lavine”: Gilbert Arenas Wants LeBron James’ Lakers To Part Ways With Austin Reaves For ‘Disgruntled’ Bulls Star

Zach LaVine has been rumored to part ways with the Chicago Bulls. According to several reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat are the frontrunners to acquire the highflyer. Talking about LaVine being traded away, Gilbert Arenas expressed his opinion on the matter in the latest episode of Gil’s Arena.

Advertisement

According to Agent Zero, playing for the Purple & Gold would be a great fit for Zach LaVine. Giving his suggestion to the Lakers’ front office, Arenas admitted that he would retain D’Angelo Russell. Instead, the Washington Wizards legend admitted that he would gladly trade away Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves – Lemon Daddy (referred to due to his collaboration with the brand).

“We like Lemon Daddy, but Lemon Daddy can go. I like AR, but for Zach I can, yeah. Because at the end of the day, I will still have D’Lo being D’Lo with Zach and Bron and AD… I wanna keep D’Lo because I don’t know if AR is aggressive enough to be the point guard,” Gilbert Arenas said.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1726709942202376578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LaVine, who played for the UCLA Bruins during his lone college season, has spoken about the possibility of representing the California side. Of course, LaVine playing alongside the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis would make a lethal core, to say the least.

Zach LaVine Is Frustrated With the Chicago Bulls for Not Winning

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most star-studded rosters in the NBA. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic lead the squad. Further, the roster consists of solid role players such as Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond, Coby White, and Patrick Williams, among others. Despite having a well-constructed team, the franchise has not been performing up to the mark.

Despite having such a capable team, the 28-year-old has expressed his frustrations with the Bulls being unable to clinch victories.

“I’m frustrated we’re not winning,” LaVine said. “I think if you’re not frustrated, that’s a problem. It’s an upsetting thing when we’ve been trying to do the right thing for the last three or four years. It seems like we’re in the same place. We’re trying to get over that hump.”

Advertisement

There was even an incident when Zach stormed out of the court, pushing away a member of the Bulls management.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1726083635642868145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lakers Nation is optimistic that Rob Pelinka and co. will add the 6ft 5” guard to their roster for a few reasons. Having Rich Paul – LeBron James’ ‘best friend’ – as his agent, LaVine could easily be motivated to represent the LAL. Further, following a loss against the Orlando Magic, the multiple-time All-Star put on an LA hat, fueling the rumors even further.