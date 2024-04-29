Gilbert Arenas Confesses Switching His Baby Momma’s $400,000 Ring With a Fake After Proposal Did Not Work Out

An unprecedented outcome in his personal life once propelled Gilbert Arenas to opt for deceitfulness. The situation occurred after an unexpected breakdown in his relationship with his baby momma, Laura Govan. It led to the 42-year-old knowingly sacrificing his integrity by switching her $400,000 ring with a fake one.

During his latest appearance on VLADTV, Arenas confessed his act while shedding light on the details. Initially, the 3x All-Star had gifted Govan the ring on her birthday during his marriage proposal. However, merely eight days later, the then couple got involved in a fight and broke up.

This sudden change in fate made the NBA icon ponder, “That was a f*****g waste of money. I want my ring back. So I was like, ‘How do I get my ring back?'”. “Imma have a fake one and I can switch it at any time and then that’s what I did had the fake one created then started, ‘Hey missed you come on back and do all that stuff,’“ he plotted.

He persisted for years before finally attaining his eventual goal of swapping the rings. Govan, on the other hand, had no idea of this switch taking place until the custody battles began between the former partners.

To mock his ex-girlfriend, Arenas uploaded a picture wearing the original ring on social media at that time. This led to his baby momma comprehending the situation before filing yet another case to get the ring back. However, things worked out according to Agent Zero’s plans as he used the resale money of the ring to pay the lawyer fees.

Throughout this drama, Arenas had the singular desire to stand on his ground. Yet, his endeavors to secure this feat remained unjustified and unethical. However, his actual actions pale in comparison to his former partner’s allegations against him. This dynamics resulted in a seemingly ugly divorce between the former NBA couple, leaving a bad aftertaste in Arenas’ life.

Gilbert Arenas openly regretted his time with Laura Govan

The couple began dating in the early 2000s. Over time, they bore four children together, before things started to go downhill rapidly. Reflecting on his life choice of being with her, Arenas expressed immense regret later on. As per Basketball Network, the former Washington Wizards player mentioned, “You make bad choices as an adult, and we pick the wrong woman sometimes”.

His process of calling out his former partner did not just end there. Referencing her show, ‘Basketball Wives L.A.’, Arenas ridiculed Govan, stating, “If you look back at the last couple breakups of any NBA athlete… it’s a format they all go by to get more child support money…This is not ‘Basketball Wives.’…These girls got to stop living a fantasy world”.

This captured how bitterly their time together came to an end. Consequently, Arenas possibly never questioned his actions, no matter how unethical those eventually turned out to be. Looking back, it remained tough to judge him while holding a moral superiority, considering the circumstances he was in. The chaos potentially brought out the worst in him, marking a forgettable chapter in his life.