“Let Carmelo Anthony into the 3-point contest!”: Drake suffers the wrath of the former king of New York, Twitter goes absolutely insane

Carmelo Anthony has been a part of the NBA furniture for what seems like forever.

Melo has been an icon for so long and was one of the most sought-after players in the league during his prime. Peak Melo was an offensive force so graceful and effective that defenses did not have an answer for him.

Carmelo Anthony was part of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft Class along with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. While three of the four teamed up to win rings, Melo remains one of the most accomplished players of all time to remain ringless.

Regardless, Melo remains one of the most respected players of all time. Anthony’s popularity was also aided by his stellar showings over the years with Team USA.

Recently, off-season video footage has been circulating of a three-point contest. The participants? Melo and a Canadian with an NBA ring in his possession: Aubrey “Drake” Graham.

Drake was in AWE of Carmelo Anthony’s streaky three point shooting today at Nike’s headquarter😳 YEAR 20 ABOUT TO BE SPECIAL🔥 pic.twitter.com/T5OX5eEPfC — Me7o World (@MeloCentral) September 9, 2022

The Canadian rapper’s passion for basketball is no secret. At Nike’s headquarters with a star-studded audience, Drake and Melo battled it out for glory in a shootout.

What did NBA Twitter make of the Melo-Drake shootout?

38-year-old Carmelo Anthony absolutely destroyed Drake and showed him his place. A 19th-year-vet can still take down any non-leaguer in any condition.

And NBA Twitter was here for it. It is also to be noted that Melo is a free agent. So a lot of recruitment and alerting teams were also happening in the comments section for the world to see.

I’ve BEEN waiting for the L to let our boy enter the 3P contest!!😎👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 ..Also Tatum in the building seeing first hand what our boy can do 👀👀 He bout to run to the nearest phone and tell the FO to fax the paperwork ASAP.!🤩🥴😅😅😅😅🤞🏽🤞🏽#STAYME70 🙏🏽✊🏽 — Muh Sultan Ali (@Muh_York_Knicks) September 9, 2022

Clearly, the NBA fandom also wishes to see Melo in a three-point contest.

That’s just what he does. RAIN SUPREME !🏀🏀🏀 — Leonard C. King (@coachchrisking) September 9, 2022

The respect and adulation in the NBA community for Melo are evident from the comments. The former Nuggets and Knicks superstar and his jab steps were part and parcel of 2000s basketball.

Cavaliers, Knicks, Thunder, Celtics – these are just a few names popping up in the comments as recruitment locations. Any team could use Melo’s offensive arsenal off the bench and it surely won’t be long until Melo finds a new home.

Will there finally be a ring in Carmelo Anthony’s future? Who will Melo be teaming up with next year?

