“Let Him Try!”: Anthony Davis Confidently Shirks Off Patrick Beverley’s War Cry Ahead of Big Upcoming Game vs Bulls

After what seems like forever, things are starting to look up for Anthony Davis and the gang. Sure, LeBron James might still be injured. However, the franchise now has a .500 record, and even sits 8th in the Eastern Conference right now. Further, given that the 7th-seeded Wolves have the same 37-37 record, there is a chance they progress further in the standings.

That said, their upcoming fixtures can pose quite a bit of a challenge. And perhaps one of the bigger examples of that is the Chicago Bulls.

Like the Lakers, the Bulls didn’t have the best start to the season. However, a certain Patrick Beverley has helped the team put a run of good form together, helping them win 6 of their last 10 games.

With a game against such a dangerous team upon them, Anthony Davis was recently asked about his thoughts on the whole thing. And in response, Davis had some humorous words about his former teammate and fellow Chicagoan friend.

Anthony Davis dishes out cryptic yet hilarious words on Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is one of those players that just love to talk a little smack, whether it’s on or off the court. So, when he was given word that he’d be playing his former team next, of course, he talked a little smack their way too. And when Davis was informed of what had happened, here is all he said.

Anthony Davis on Patrick Beverley’s recent comments and facing Pat on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/lEA1UwuctQ — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 25, 2023

To see this level of confidence from Anthony Davis is beyond heart-warming. After all, this is the same player that looked almost completely sapped of confidence at so many different points during the season. But now, things are looking so good, that there is almost a guarantee that there is monster night coming up from this man,

What is Anthony Davis averaging this season?

After 48 games played, Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 56.3% from the field, 26.1% from three, and 79% from the charity stripe.