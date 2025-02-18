Steve Kerr Advised Anthony Edwards to Learn From LeBron James and Steph Curry to Take the “Next Step”

The future of the NBA is in tremendous hands. There is no telling how much longer this past generation’s titans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have left. However, an overwhelming abundance of young talent is ready to take the torch from them and run with it. One of those young stars is Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves stud emerged as a superstar on the national level representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Head coach Steve Kerr gave him precious advice on how to take his game to the next level.

The new Netflix docuseries Court of Gold features a conversation Kerr had with Edwards during the Team USA minicamp. Although the four-time NBA champion-level coach gave high praise for Edwards’ abilities, he advised the three-time All-Star to look to James and Curry as inspiration to help him propel his career. He said,

“You took such a leap last year… and then it translated. You became one of the best players in the league… I’m watching how hard LeBron practices. I’ve seen Steph, both those guys, just all the talking, all the physicality. That’s the next step for you.”

Despite being one of the youngest players on Team USA’s Olympic roster, Edwards was a mainstay in the rotation. His success in the 2023 FIBA World Cup contributed, and he transferred that level of play into the 2023-24 NBA season. In Kerr’s conversation with Edwards, he praises the Timberwolves star for his significant growth. However, he doesn’t believe this is the limit for the 23-year-old.

Although Edwards is a Western Conference rival, Kerr wants to see him reach his full potential. The best way he can do that is by studying the work ethic of such greats as LeBron and Steph. Kerr specifically points to their approach to communication and physicality. If Edwards can master these traits, it will unlock another aspect of his game.

Has Edwards made another leap this season?

Kerr essentially challenged Edwards to reach new heights for the 2024-25 season. At the time, neither of them had a clue Minnesota would trade Ant’s co-star Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp. But Edwards hasn’t let that derail him.

Edwards has relentlessly worked on his three-point shot, and his time in the gym has paid off. He is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the NBA. Edwards leads the league in pull-up three-pointers with 3.1 makes per game. He is also taking the most in the league at 7.4 attempts per game but leads in efficiency at 41.5%.

The 6-foot-4 guard hasn’t fully ingrained the physicality, which Kerr urged him to add, but he has become more communicative. Kerr’s presence in Edwards’ development through the 2023 FIBA World Cup and Paris Olympics has left an impact on the young star’s game. He has become quite the respectable shooter and has developed into one of the most dynamic offensive threats.

Edwards is still a ways away from entering his prime. The fact that he is this good already, and he still hasn’t fully grasped Kerr’s advice, is a scary sight for the rest of the league.