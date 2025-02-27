1x WNBA Champ Reveals Why Natasha Howard Will Be a Great Teammate to Caitlin Clark

“Going through the free agency was, it was a lot and was a handful,” Natasha Howard said. “But at the end of the day, the way Indiana came at me with everything they promised me and they’re keeping their promise, they they sold me, and, I took the bait for it, and, I’m happy to be back where I started.” Howard spoke Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, during a press conference welcoming her back to Indianapolis.

After Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to a seven-win improvement and the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016, the team wasted no time bringing in reinforcement for their young star. The Fever already boasted two other All-Star talents in Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, but Indiana clearly has their eyes set on a championship next season.

The Fever poached several key names, including Phoenix’s Sophie Cunningham and Chicago’s Breanna Turner and brought in two additional All-Stars, 15-year veteran DeWanna Bonner and well-travelled forward Natasha Howard, to balance out the roster.

LA Sparks guard Lexie Brown praised Indiana’s offseason during an “emergency” episode of her podcast, Full Circle. The 30-year-old quickly chimed in, “I agree,” after cohost Mariah Rose said she felt the Fever had the WNBA’s best offseason additions.

“[The Fever] gave Caitlin some dogs around her,” Brown continued. “They not playing around. They gave her some more shooters. Natasha Howard I think was their best signing.” She then reminded viewers of Howard’s skills with the Dallas Wings.

“[Howard’s] a great defensive player. She can go out and give you 30 [points],” Brown said. “She’s a great screener, which is going to be very beneficial to Caitlin Clark.”

The second-year star may mind more open looks than she did thanks to Howard’s tough screens. The Fever have now strategically built their roster around Clark’s strengths.

Expectations for the Indiana Fever will be sky-high this season

Caitlin Clark was able to lead the Fever back to a .500 record, but the team’s subsequent first-round exit left much to be desired.

With several meaningful additions, expectations will only continue to climb as Clark’s career progresses. It won’t be easy, though, as the Fever will need to watch out for a number of teams in their quest for a title.

The New York Liberty will look to repeat as champions behind their own Big Three of Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart.

Napheesa Collier’s Minnesota Lynx will also enter the season hungry after just barely missing out on a title last year, and though the Las Vegas Aces lost Kelsey Plum, they’ll always be a threat as long as A’ja Wilson is around.

It will be a process incorporating the team’s new additions into their scheme. But if Clark and the Fever get things going as most expect, the franchise could be headed for its first WNBA Championship since 2012.