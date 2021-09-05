“Let me show you how it’s done, Anthony Davis!”: When LeBron James couldn’t stop laughing at the Brow’s shaky impression, and taught him how to do it right

Anthony Davis kept trying an impression of LeBron James, and the King just couldn’t stop laughing before teaching his partner how to do it right

Does anyone remember 2019 anymore? When the Lakers were only spearheaded by LeBron James and Anthony Davis? And when the Clippers were speculated to be the only team capable of beating their city rivals?

The phrase ‘simpler times’ doesn’t begin to describe the NBA prior to the pandemic hitting. Coming to the Lakers though, there was some serious speculation about whether the duo of the King and the Brow would really work out. There were even many who thought this duo wouldn’t last past a single season and win absolutely nothing.

Amid all this pressure, it would be justified to be a bit tense basically all the time. But it seems the duo found its own way to relax. And we must say, it’s pretty hilarious.

Anthony Davis mocks LeBron James’s shot in front of the man himself, during practice

LeBron James may be a pretty good shooter now from the outside. But, his shooting motion and form are admittedly still a bit odd.

Many in the NBA community have tried to copy the shot, and see how it really works. But it seems no one came closer than Anthony Davis. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

We finally found it! The secret to the King’s shot is having the ball as low down to the ground as possible before shooting it. And yes, it still looks odd. But, hey! The Brow made one of two shots, which is 50%.

Perhaps Davis should start considering pulling a Lonzo Ball and changing his shooting form completely, ahead of next season.

