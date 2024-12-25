“Let Me Talk to You”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Thanasis ‘Shows Up’ at Rapper’s Show For Talking Smack

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis endures more mockery than any other player in the NBA. The forward is often critiqued heavily for living off his superstar sibling. Most, including rapper Cam’Ron, believe he wouldn’t have spent five seasons in the league with the Bucks if not for his brother. As easy as it is to poke fun and ridicule him, not many would have the courage to do it when they come face-to-face.

Thanasis proved this when he confronted Cam’Ron, even if it was clearly a funny skit, on the set of the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast. Ironically, when the forward tried to do exactly what the show’s name says, the rapper ran away and maintained a safe distance, despite the former Bucks star insisting he wouldn’t hurt him physically. He chased the host around, saying,

“You talking s**t? I’m here now… Let me talk to you… Hold on. Let me talk to you!”

Giannis bro pulled up to see what’s up with Cam pic.twitter.com/MoiVjTcXkP — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 24, 2024

Cam’Ron stayed out of Thanasis’ clutches and pleaded his innocence, claiming he only says mean things about the forward to entertain his audience and didn’t mean anything he said about him. The former Bucks star would only chuckle at the rapper being scared of him and running away.

However, nothing came of their confrontation because it was clearly a joke the duo planned and they went on to buried the hatchet. The duo then recorded an episode of the podcast together while watching the Bucks win over the Hawks in the semifinal of the NBA Cup.

Cam’Ron revealed that during the game, Thanasis mocked Nuggets star and Giannis’ perpetual rival in the MVP race, Nikola Jokic, after the Greek Freak’s emphatic block on Clint Capela’s dunk attempt.

After the incredible rejection, reminiscent of his block on De’Andre Ayton in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Thanasis looked at the rapper and said,

“Tell the Joker to do that.”

Thanasis to Cam after Giannis had a block in the cup championship “Tell the Joker to do that” pic.twitter.com/7yLYmVKBcK — BucksShowYo (@BucksShowYo) December 18, 2024

Cam’Ron could only laugh at the forward’s hilarious jibe. The rapper learned a valuable and important lesson on the day he recorded the podcast episode with Thanasis. Being a troll and mocking athletes is easy. However, saying it to their faces takes courage that not many possess.