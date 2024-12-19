“Tell The Joker To Do That”: Thanasis Called Out Cam’ron As Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Upstaged’ Nikola Jokic With An Emphatic Block

Despite being sidelined by injuries, Thanasis Antetokounmpo continues to make his presence felt with spirited trash talk. His playful remark, comparing Nikola Jokic to his younger brother, was made public by Cam’ron following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible block during the NBA Cup.

During the closing moments of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks semifinal matchup, the Greek Freak remarkably blocked Clint Capela’s alley-oop attempt, echoing his iconic 2021 Finals performance.

This led Thanasis to taunt Cam’ron by involving the Nuggets’ center in a playful banter, saying, “Instruct the Joker to do that.”

Thanasis to Cam after Giannis had a block in the cup championship “Tell the Joker to do that” pic.twitter.com/7yLYmVKBcK — BucksShowYo🦌 (@BucksShowYo) December 18, 2024

Thanasis, known for his animated reactions to Giannis’ highlight plays, seems like he wanted to weigh in on the ongoing Jokic-Antetokounmpo debate, particularly sharing his perspective on the 2025 MVP race.

His comment following the block highlights the contrasting defensive impact of Jokic and Giannis for their respective teams. While the Joker is arguably one of the most skillful players offensively, some critics have questioned his defensive abilities. Giannis, on the other hand, has built a reputation for being effective on both ends of the court.

Looks like this won’t be the last entertaining exchange between Thanasis and Cam’ron, as the two are set to record a podcast episode together.

Cam’ron and Thanasis are set to unite for a podcast episode

During an appearance on It’s What It Is, the rapper pleasantly surprised many basketball fans by revealing plans to record a podcast episode with the Greek national. Not something many would have predicted, but it’s definitely going to get a lot of their fans excited, especially with the history they share.

In addition to this specific trash-talking incident, Cam’ron’s reaction to a report of Thanasis demanding a trade drew significant attention earlier this year. It turned out to be a false rumor, but the rapper’s reaction stood out.

Camron and Mase dying over Thanasis requesting a trade. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rvWI2O6Dne pic.twitter.com/BZaGFP4Hli — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 9, 2024

With a lot of interesting topics to discuss, that podcast will be worth keeping an eye on. However, it remains unclear whether the episode will air on the It Is What It Is show or Thanasis’ podcast.