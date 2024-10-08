“Big Bag of Baloney”: LeBron James and Bronny’s Historical Moment Called Out by Cam’ron Using Ken Griffey’s Example

LeBron and Bronny James made history in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Suns by becoming the first father-son duo to share the floor in an NBA game. While many were ecstatic for the veteran forward and the rookie guard, rapper Cam’ron wasn’t as enthusiastic about it.

On the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast, he downplayed the moment and cited Bronny’s difficult outing as the reason. The rookie guard finished the game with 0 points and four turnovers in just 13 minutes. Cam’ron was especially unimpressed by his +/- of -16 and relayed that the LeBron-Bronny pairing won’t move him until the 19-year-old has an impactful game. He said,

“I think it’s a bag of baloney. He’s -16 when he was on the floor, 0/1 in 13 minutes. Did not look good whatsoever… Big bag of baloney until we get this sh** right.”

Cam’ron’s co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson pointed out that he should treasure the historic moment for its rarity instead of looking at the stats and the game’s outcome. However, the rapper did not buy that argument.

He reminisced about seeing the father-son duo of Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. play for the Seattle Mariners in the early 1990s during his teenage years. Cam’ron pointed out that the feat was more impressive because Ken Jr. surpassed his father as a player. He finished his career with 13 All-Star appearances, 10 more than Ken Sr. He said,

“I seen the moment already. Ken Griffey and his father played on the same team, same field. I did it. Sorry, I am old enough to see it… Kein Griffey Jr. ended up being better than Ken Griffey Sr.”

Bronny will have to exceed all expectations, perhaps his own, to surpass his father’s legacy. For now, he’s focusing on cracking the Lakers’ rotation, which won’t be easy.

Bronny James has set out on a tenuous journey

The 19-year-old has been a non-factor offensively during the preseason. He has shot 14.2% from the field and his +/- of -28 in the two games is a huge concern. The young guard has struggled to create his shots and doesn’t have the ability to become a pass-first guard, making him a liability on the offensive end.

At 6-foot-2, he doesn’t have the same physical gifts as his father, but still, he has shown some promise on the defensive end. He’ll likely never be as impactful as LeBron. However, Bronny can make a name for himself as a defensive stopper who can provide occasional scoring.

As of now, there’s little chance he’d play a lot in his rookie season. He will probably need a stint in the G-League to hone his skills and become a viable option for head coach JJ Redick.