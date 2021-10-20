“Let’s have other Bubba Wallaces winning!”: Michael Jordan believes that NASCAR audiences will come around to the messaging of the Black Lives Matter movement eventually

Michael Jordan reiterates that the entry of 23XI Racing in NASCAR with Bubba Wallace has the potential to be a big harbinger of change.

2020 and 2021 have been politically very charged atmospheres in the sporting scenario of the USA. The Black Lives Matter movement got a lot of traction last year because of prominent sportspersons speaking out.

However, it has also invited a ton of abrasive behaviour from a certain section of NASCAR fans. Racing fans have traditionally been hardcore supporters of the Republican party. And BLM was clearly not something the right wing was willing to back last year.

This animosity has continued on this season as Wallace was booed by fans for sporting BLM gear. It was clear that he wasn’t made very welcome in the arena by that section of fans.

Michael Jordan believes that the booing Bubba Wallace has been facing will go away eventually

Michael Jordan has had his own extensive experiences with racism through his 58 years of life. He believes that his NASCAR team can make a tangible change as the first black owner in the sport:

“It’s very rare, but it also inspires me that you’re making a difference. In a sport that no one really thought that could happen too. I feel gratitude, but I also feel energized too. Let’s keep this thing rolling, let’s have other Bubba Wallaces winning.”

Michael Jordan wasn’t overly critical of those who’ve been booing Bubba Wallace as he embarks on this novel NASCAR journey. He understands the kind of journey that the environment of NASCAR racing needs to go through for those changes to happen:

“This sport needs to change, and it has started to progress towards changing. But maybe people don’t like changing, because he has to dig deep, you’re fighting from within to achieve something.”

“And when you achieve it, it is far more gratifying than you can even imagine. And it’s inspiring for people to really start to understand what it’s really about.”

