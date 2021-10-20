“Russell Westbrook needs to forget his abysmal performances”: LeBron James reveals the advice he gave to his Lakers teammate after their shocking loss to the Warriors

Lakers superstar LeBron James speaks out on teammate Russell Westbrook after his horrible debut for the Purple and Gold

In case you didn’t know already, Russell Westbrook grew up idolizing the LA Lakers. The man did grow up in the city of angels after all.

That fact in mind, it’s very likely that doing well on his actual debut for the franchise would mean a lot to him. Unfortunately for the guy though, to put things lightly, he has had better days during his career.

In 35 minutes of play, Russ had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, on 30.8% from the field, and 25% from beyond the arc. As a whole, he was a -23 during this game.

As terrible as his showing may have been though, this is something every player has to go through at some point in their career. And it seems that LeBron James understands this.

Speaking to the media after their loss, the King revealed his interesting pep talk to his teammate.

LeBron James told Russell Westbrook to go home after their loss

And no, he didn’t mean this in a bad way.

Here is a more contextualized version of what we mean to say. Peep the tweet below.

LeBron said he told Russell Westbrook to go home and watch a comedy, or be with his children — to do something that will make him smile and keep the loss in perspective: “I just don’t want him to be so hard on himself.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 20, 2021

This is honestly a really sweet gesture on the King’s part. But, will this make a difference to the performances of Brodie? Or will his abysmal performances for the Purple and Gold only continue?

Only time will tell.

