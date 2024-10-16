mobile app bar

“Let’s Not Dig That Hole for Ourselves”: Lynx’ Courtney Williams Speaks Out on Liberty’s 2nd Chance Opportunities

Advait Jajodia
Published

Oct 13, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates after making a three point shot in the third quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx split the first two games of the 2024 WNBA Finals to make their way to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4. Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, Courtney Williams of the Lynx spoke about second-chance opportunities being a big factor in the ongoing series.

The Liberty grabbed more rebounds (34-28) than Minnesota in Game 2. As a result, the New York side was able to score six more second-chance points than the Lynx. Preventing offensive rebounds will be a sure-shot way to reduce second-chance points. Hence, Williams asked her teammates to do better in that regard.

“I think our biggest thing is just coming out and not digging a hole for ourselves… Let’s not dig that hole for ourselves,” Williams told reporter Wendell Epps.

The 5ft 8” guard also admitted that her team needs to stay poised when their opponents go on a run. “Basketball is a game of runs, so you have to be composed when the team is going on the run and understanding that we are going to go on the run as well,” she added.

The Lynx were under pressure when their opponents would go on mini-runs. They were often frustrated and would zone out. As a result, Sabrina Ionescu and co. were able to capitalize (26 points off of turnovers) on the 20 turnovers recorded by Minnesota.

Williams was more collected during such situations. Hopefully, the other players on her team can get inspired by this trait.

Williams has averaged 19 points in the first two games

Courtney Williams has undeniably been the best player for the Lynx through the first two games of the WNBA Finals. She impressed pundits and enthusiasts with a 15-point, 6-rebound, and 8-assist performance in the 66-80 blowout loss in Game 2.

Williams’ performance motivated her teammates as well. Kayla McBride was among many to be left in awe by the guard’s performance.

“She brings out the best in me and the competitiveness in me and I love that about her… Has a lot of experience and maturity,” McBride said during tonight’s practice.

McBride’s statements suggest that Williams could help the team win the series by making everyone around her better.

Williams has been the go-to player for Minnesota on the offensive end. However, she will also need to elevate her performance defensively, preventing Ionescu from going on a scoring outburst in the remaining games.

