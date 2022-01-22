“Let’s see Nikola Jokic do better than Joel Embiid!”: NBA Twitter erupts as 76ers star notches his 12th 30+ point game in 13 matches after recent showing vs Clippers

NBA Twitter reacts as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has an incredible 40-point outing vs Clippers

We understand that Philadelphia 76ers fans won’t be too happy with their game vs the LA Clippers right now. After all, their opponents came back from a 24-point deficit to win this game.

While we will say that this was indeed a game that the 76ers should have won, we’re here to remind you that it wasn’t all bad. At the end of the day, an MVP candidate of theirs had his 12th 30+ point performance, in just 13 games this season. And it wouldn’t be a lie to say that NBA Twitter is crazy about it.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Joel Embiid’s performance vs the Clippers and the record he has notched has immensely impressed NBA Twitter

During this game, Joel Embiid had 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 block, while shooting 60% from the field, and 100% from beyond the arc. Needless to say, a very impressive performance.

Joel Embiid tonight: 40 Points

13 Rebounds

6 Assists

60% FG#JoelEmbiid #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cyNU74gj3F — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 22, 2022

Despite the disappointing loss to the Clippers, NBA Twitter certainly did not forget this man’s incredible night. And after the game, they had this to say.

Let’s see Jokic do better. — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) January 22, 2022

MVP he needs help — x – Ic3y ツ (@Ic3yHurts) January 22, 2022

Better than jokic — West🐐(12-5/X) (22-23) (@WestGoat) January 22, 2022

Best center in the league — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 22, 2022

We admit that we don’t think Joel Embiid will win MVP this year. Don’t get us wrong, it isn’t due to any fault of his own. However, there are just too many candidates with a stronger case and a higher seeding in their respective conferences.

Still, for what he is doing JoJo deserves more notoriety. And frankly, we hope the rest of the NBA fanbase soon notices just how special this man has been.

