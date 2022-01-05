"Life happens...storms come and go you just stay calm": Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals in Twitter Q&A the one advice given by Kobe Bryant that he will never forget in his life

Kyle Kuzma has been somewhat of a revelation for Washington since getting traded to the Wizards from the LA Lakers.

The Washington Wizards had hit somewhat of a reset button when they traded away Russell Westbrook in the offseason. In return, they managed to get Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, KCP from the Lakers.

A few months into the season, it looks like the Wizards have won that trade. The main reason is the emergence of youngster Kyle Kuzma. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the season, while shooting 44% from the field.

While he showed flashes of his potential in LA, it looks like he has found a new lease of life in the capital state. The Lakers drafted him in 2017, just one season after Kobe Bryant decided to call it quits.

Despite not sharing the court with Kobe, he learned a lot from the Laker legend. Recently, he was asked on Twitter what his favourite advice from the Mamba was and he had a very deep answer. So, what exactly was it? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!”: When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016

Kyle Kuzma reveals advice from Kobe Bryant that will forever stay with him.

The Washington Wizards have been punching above their weight this season. One major factor for this is Kyle Kuzma. The forward has stepped up in all facets of the game this season. Recently, he even put up a 36-point double-double in win over the Hornets.

The young forward took to Twitter after the game, where he asked to post their questions for him to answer. Check out the tweet here:

Q&a before this next game ready go — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 5, 2022

One interesting question that went viral was “What’s something Kobe told you that you’ll never forget?”

The Wizards star had an interesting response to the tweet. Check out his reply here:

Life happens…storms come and go you just stay calm. https://t.co/bQa0c0Fs54 — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 5, 2022

Wow, that is deep.

Kobe Bryant also had his fair share of controversies and scandals during his 20-year tenure in the NBA. So, it would make sense for him to impart such advice to youngsters like Kuzma, who also has had his fair share of ups and downs during his short NBA career.

As of now, it looks like the Wizards star has taken this advice to heart and he is focusing on his game for now. It is moments like this that remind us that Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant will always and forever remain in our hearts.

Also Read: “New York Knicks’ biggest rival is their fans itself”: Gilbert Arenas makes bold claim about the New York fans attitude in Madison Square Garden during Knicks’ home games