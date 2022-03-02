“Like Dennis Rodman, it would be annoying to play against you”: Charles Barkley compares Draymond Green to the 7-time rebounding champion and famous Michael Jordan teammate

Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are perhaps the 2 greatest defensive forwards ever seen in NBA history. Charles Barkley compares the duo.

Dennis Rodman was probably the one man you’d point to if asked to name a defensive pest from the 90s. This is a guy who led the league in rebounding for 7 straight seasons while standing barely at 6’7″.

What made Rodman so great as a defender and a rebounder was his ability to get under opponents’ skins. The Worm would wind up his opponents in all possible fashions when the refs’ backs would be turned.

Dennis Rodman knew fully well how to play both the mental/psychological game as well as the physical game. It is no coincidence that he’s the only player in NBA history who can theoretically AND practically guard Michael Jordan as well as Shaquille O’Neal.

Draymond Green is an all-time great defender himself. But while Rodman was a specialist at shutting people down and grabbing boards, Draymond possesses a more cerebral skillset.

Still, these are 2 legends on the defensive side of the ball. And Charles Barkley gave them both their flowers on his latest interview appearance.

Charles Barkley says Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are very similar in certain ways

The Chuckster was the most recent guest on the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s podcast show. Barkley was his characteristically energetic self, talking about his retirement plans and taking the mickey every once in a while.

One of the things he mentioned mid-way through the interview was about the similarities between Rodman and Draymond. To Charles Barkley, these are 2 players cut from the same cloth, and he explained why:

“You know what’s really funny? You remind me a lot of Dennis Rodman. Like I wanna play with you, you would be annoying as f*ck to play against.”

“Because number 1: I don’t think you’ve ever committed a foul!”

Barkley then went on to describe how the NBA media misconstrued his jocular remarks about wanting to punch Draymond Green into something seriously intended by the Emmy Award winner.

This interview is an absolute must-watch, especially if you love listening to Uncle Chuck telling the best stories.