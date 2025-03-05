“Link Me to This Article”: Kevin Durant’s Message About Fans Booing Suns During Games Leads to Puzzled Fan Interaction

Kevin Durant can’t seem to do anything right with the fans. After leading the Suns to a 23-point comeback against the Clippers, a clip of his from the post-game interview is making the rounds on social media, with fans calling Durant out. To paint the full picture, we need to go back to the middle part of the game.

Advertisement

The Suns were on the backfoot, yet again, as they played the Clippers on the fourth and final game of their homestand. After seeing their home team drop two of the previous three games, the fans made their discontent know, booing their own stars. This was the second straight home game where fans in Phoenix expressed their discontent with their home team.

Riding on a 34-point performance by Kevin Durant, the Suns completed the comeback and took the game 119-117. After the game, Durant spoke to the media.“Yeah, I always wonder what booing is going to do for your team, like it actually makes no sense,” said Durant. He even suggested how the fans can let their opinions be heard, “If you really want to make your voice be heard, just get up and leave and we’ll feel that more than you booing.”

Talking about how he wants the fans to contribute, KD said, “when we’re down twenty, we need y’all to get a little louder and then cheer a little louder and that’s that was my thing.”

Gem of an answer from Kevin Durant to @KellanOlson‘s question about his relationship with the fans in Phoenix. Says the team needs energy from the crowd and that booing is “some 1960s/70s” and it’d be more effective of a message sent if people just left games instead of booing pic.twitter.com/GC6CVx7ZCR — Nick King (@NickKingSports) March 5, 2025

This clip made the rounds on social media, where ‘fans’ once again used this chance to gang up on Kevin Durant. A disgruntled X user attempted to call out Durant, talking about how KD has had vastly different views about the fans on different occasions.

Son pick and choose when fans matter

According to buddy on social media

What you mean “ get up and do something for us “ You emphatically tell everybody that come to see you They have no bearing on the game — unduh (@Unduhcover) March 5, 2025

This left Durant puzzled, who promptly replied with, “wtf are u even tryin to say?” The fan responded again, trying to be smug, to which Durant once again replied, trying to get a justification for the previous statement.

Another X user stepped up, trying to decipher what the comment meant. He wrote, “He’s saying that you always talk about how the fans have no impact on the game and you are picking and choose when they are deemed important. That’s what i get from it.”

KD wasn’t pleased by the wild accusation and tried asking for proof of the time when he actually dismissed the importance of fans. “Link me to this article of me saying fans have no impact,” replied Durant.

Link me to this article of me saying fans have no impact. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 5, 2025

The accuser said he was talking about KD’s tweets about fans but failed to respond when Durant asked which tweet he was referring to.

While Durant has had his share of back-and-forths with X users, there has been no time in the past where KD dismissed the importance of having fans. While some may take issue with The Slim Reaper, he has millions of fans across the globe and he knows and appreciates the same regularly.