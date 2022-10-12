Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Hornets? Star’s Availability Update Against Lowly Charlotte Remains Puzzling

Joel Embiid has featured sparsely for the Philadelphia 76ers in preseason, prompting concern among fans regarding his fitness.

The Philadelphia 76ers had a relatively busy off-season and are set to feature atop power rankings going into the season. With PJ Tucker, Danuel House, and DeAnthony Melton joining the roster, the squad appears deeper and more prepared for a title charge compared to previous years.

At the center of all discussion surrounding a 76er title charge, shall be one name and one name only. Big man Joel Embiid is the heart and soul of the team and the main reason they will be considered contenders.

However, fans have been left with a bit of concern going into the season, something that stems from the lack of action Embiid saw in preseason.

Barring an October 6 cameo against the Cavaliers, JoJo has not featured in preseason at all. The Process missed the trip to Cleveland owing to him sticking to his personal training plan. Fans, however, have one question ringing loud at the Sixer management.

Is a “personal training plan” merely a cover-up for an injury?

Joel Embiid has had a rough run with injuries during his time in the league. Embiid, a la Zion Williamson, played less than 100 games in his first three NBA seasons. While the talent was obvious, availability was a huge concern.

As the years progressed, Embiid became more durable. However, even with such improvement, Embiid’s availability has been a concern in multiple instances. It could be with this in mind that the Sixers have used Embiid judiciously in their preseason preparation.

Joel Embiid (personal training plan) did not make the trip to Cleveland for tonight’s preseason game against the Cavs. The Sixers say he is healthy, just wasn’t going to play tonight. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 10, 2022

Reports, however, suggest that he is fit and this is merely precautionary from the Sixers. Any game Embiid plays is a game the Sixers have a chance at winning, once things get serious. And the Sixers appear to be conserving Embiid for the business end of the season.

Despite their preseason finale being at home, with the season opener less than a week away, we may have seen what was to be seen from the big man in preseason action already.

Are the Sixers a contender from the East?

Any team with an MVP-caliber player is to be respected. In Joel Embiid, the Sixers have a franchise pillar who constantly finds himself in MVP discussions.

With a surrounding cast of former MVP James Harden, rising star Tyrese Maxey and the likes of Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers appear to be a force to reckon with in the East.

With Morey adding more “Philadelphia Rockets” to the crew, the team has gotten even stronger than last time. And because of it, they pose a highly scary prospect indeed to most opposition.

With an NBA Finals drought longer than the Kings’ Playoff drought, the fanbase is in need of some cheer. Is this the team to give it to them?

