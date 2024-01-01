“I Hate You Too”: Kevin Durant Beefs With Fans After Claiming Suns Are Not a Super Team

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 08: Kevin Durant 35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 8, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 08 Suns at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23110808

On X (formerly Twitter), Kevin Durant delivered yet another hot take as he claimed that his Phoenix Suns are not a super team. He reached this conclusion when he came across an ‘NBA Central’ post that based itself on Hoopshype’s best players, as per their global rating system. In this list, KD is not even in the top 30 while the Suns’ second-highest scorer Devin Booker is stationed at 27.

Citing these rankings, the top-notch scorer claimed that the Suns are “#not a superteam”.

This resulted in Durant going into yet another war of words with NBA fans. The Suns forward began responding to random fans as he caught a whiff of the comment expressing open hatred and proclaiming that KD’s legacy would not be seen kindly in the future,

Durant clapped back pungently that the hatred was mutual in this case, “I hate you too”.

Upon reading Durant’s response, a user claimed that the high-scoring is making excuses and is being dishonest,

Another fan touched upon how the Suns’ leading scorer is himself responsible for not making the rankings,

Yet another fan claimed that the team has not lived up to its billing and believes the blame lies upon them,

But what caught Durant’s attention was one fan claiming that the list has irked the 2014 MVP,

The 2x NBA Finals MVP clapped back by saying that he is getting under the commenter’s skin,

Whatever may be the case, these kinds of exchanges are common when it comes to Kevin Durant. The 13x All-Star has constantly challenged the narratives about him. After their game against the Orlando Magic, the Suns are looking like a completely different offensive unit.

Booker-Beal-Durant trio combined for 77 points getting their team a much-needed win. Durant has led the team in scoring with an average of 29.9 points, this season. Even with all the criticism, the 2013-14 MVP has been the one keeping their boat afloat, when Beal was out from injury. However, this was not the first time that Durant engaged in a heated discussion, he even did it once with his former teammate.

Kevin Durant has a bitter history with Kendrick Perkins

Durant just doesn’t duke it out with random X users, he is willing to take the fight to his former teammates. Kendrick Perkins, who played with the scoring phenom for five seasons, has been highly critical of him. When he called Russell Westbrook “Mr Thunder” for sticking with the Oklahoma City Thunder longer than KD, the forward, who played with the squad for nine seasons and put them on the map, took exception to this claim.

Perk pointed out how like Westbrook, KD couldn’t also steer the team deep into playoffs often. After that, Durant mocked the former teammate for averaging two points and three rebounds during the 2013 Playoffs.

Further, referring to his 2016 decision to join a 73-9 Golden State Warriors, Perkins called his move the “weakest” in NBA history. The two kept re-iterating their stances which made for another dramatic X (then Twitter) battle involving KD, however, this time, it wasn’t just some random user.