Lisa Miceli, Who Claimed Michael Jordan Impregnated Her, Was Once Given a Prison Sentence After Breaking the Law

Michael Jordan was accused of fathering a child with Lisa Miceli, leading to her being arrested after refusing to comply to the law

Michael Jordan has a net worth that ranges between $1.7 billion and $2.2 billion given his financial decisions for that year. Everything from owning an NBA team to having his own Jordan Brand affiliate with Nike, the 6x NBA champion has accumulated quite a great deal of wealth.

So, it’s understandable when people try to get a chunk of it through the legal system. This is what happened back in 2004 when a woman from West Philadelphia sued the Chicago Bulls legend. She did so because she claimed he had fathered a child with her and refused to pay him child support.

So, Jordan was required to take a paternity test. He did so twice and both times, the tests came back negative. Despite this, she continued to persist that the child was his.

Lisa Miceli was jailed after trying to contact Michael Jordan when she legally could not

After several attempts to get in touch with Michael Jordan, his friends, and his family, the former NBA player had had enough. He sued Lisa Miceli and had Crawford County Judge Gordon Miller place an order on her where she could not legally contact anyone associated with Jordan.

She would refuse to comply with the order that was placed onto her, resulting in her spending a week in jail for violating the law.

She did the same with another celebrity, Paris Hilton, in 2009 when she filed a lawsuit against her claiming that Hilton was interfering with a relationship she had forged with a prince in Dubai. The case was swiftly dismissed.

How many children does Michael Jordan have?

Michael Jordan has fathered 5 children. While he was married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 2006, he had 3 kids with her; Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine. His two sons never made it to the NBA but did play basketball at the collegiate level. Jasmine on the other hand, has a degree in sports management and works with Nike and Jordan brand.

Michael’s two youngest children are twin daughters he had with his current wife, Yvette Pierto, Isabel and Victoria Jordan, both of whom who are 8-years-old as of 2022.

