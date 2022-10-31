Bronny James’ Player Comp Raises Eyebrows Following Comparison To LeBron James’ Former Role Player Teammate

Strive for Greatness’ LeBron \”Bronny\” James Jr. (0) moves the ball down court during the Strive for Greatness and TSF game at the Peach Jam in Riverview Park Activities Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Bronny James is the son of basketball player LeBron James. Sports Peach Jam Strive For Greatness And The Skill Factory

Bronny James is the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James and a promising basketball prospect out of Sierra Canyon. The 18-year-old has been the subject of a lot of talk come recruitment season as he approaches college eligibility heading into the new year.

Bronny, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been highly scouted and featured in nationally televised games this off-season. Unlike his father, however, it appears stardom isn’t a matter of when not if for young Bronny.

At Bronny’s current age, LeBron had the world at his fingertips. The young phenom had been deemed the unmissable talent of the era and was touted for greatness instantly. GMs and Scouts were reportedly convinced that even a 15-year-old James was cut for the NBA.

Following such an illustrious father into his own field was bound to be challenging. While endorsements and attention have followed Bronny across his time playing basketball, the expectations also ring loud.

And it appears Bronny might quite not be anywhere near as appealing a prospect as his father was.

What are some realistic scenarios for Bronny’s career, according to talent evaluators?

With questions surrounding Bronny’s future gaining traction, the reports have started swaying in. Scouts and evaluators across the country are scouring to see what lies ahead for Bronny James. However, first impressions from scouts have come out in an underwhelming nature, unfortunately for Bronny.

While there are positive reports about James’ attitude, his talent doesn’t hold up to the hype, according to scouts. This is despite the fact that Bronny is also a 4-star rated prospect with a decent ranking in his class.

Player comparison’s in terms of expectations of an NBA career for prospects is a common metric drawn by NBA scouts. Who did Bronny gain a comparison with? Josh Hart of the Portland Trailblazers.

While Josh Hart isn’t a slouch, he isn’t quite the star either. Hart has established himself in the league as a glue guy who can do the dirty work around stars. And while he has had his issues, Hart has carved himself a niche in the NBA and will have a long career in the league.

Papa James, however, isn’t going to be happy to see his son being compared to a role-playing teammate of his. One can expect LeBron James is prompting Bronny James to take the comparison as a challenge and to help him overcome being limited to Hart’s status in the league.

A Josh Hart-Esque career is no mean feat in the NBA for a common man. Unfortunately, not all common men can claim to have LeBron James’ blood running through their veins.

Will Bronny laugh off this comparison by making himself a star in the league? Or will Bryce be the one bringing stardom back to the James household?

Is Bryce James also projected to become an NBA player?

If Josh Hart status is what awaits Bronny, the question arises – is Bryce going to be a star successor to LeBron instead?

Bryce Maximus, LeBron’s younger son, has already gathered considerable media attention. Not only is he 3 years younger than Bronny, but Bryce also seems to have outgrown his brother and projects closer physically to his father, than Bronny.

According to NBA Draft Room, Bryce is projected to reach NBA status in the 2026 NBA draft. “A very skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near perfect form, Bryce is a big wing with a high skill level and a quickly improving game.”

A sweeter-shooting version of LeBron James at the wing would be too much to ask for – but might just be Bryce’s ceiling – if the scout reports are to go by.

Already listed at 6’6, Bryce is also set to star for Sierra Canyon in 2022-23. Scouts shall be licking their lips at the opportunity of getting both James’ proteges in action together. Is it possible we see such a union of the brothers at the NBA level too?

