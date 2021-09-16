“Pray for Markelle Fultz ‘cause they f****d up his shot”: How the former no.1 overall Sixers pick reacted to being shouted out by J Cole

Markelle Fultz seemingly appreciated the shout out he got from J Cole on 21 Savage’s ‘A Lot’ =, saying it kept him motivated.

Like Drake, there are several rappers out there who’ve made solid ties with NBA players off the court. Markelle Fultz isn’t someone who pops out as a player who’ll get a whole lot of shout outs from rappers given his career trajectory so far but he did in fact get one on one of 2018’s biggest tracks, ‘A Lot’ from none other than J Cole.

Markelle Fultz was supposed to be the final piece of a superstar trio that consisted of himself, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons on the Philadelphia 76ers. However, due to complications with an injured right shoulder, Fultz was given a significant amount of time off to work on his shot.

When Markelle Fultz returned to play, he wasn’t the same player that was dominating college hoops at Washington and it all stemmed from the Sixers shooting coaches messing with his shooting form.

Markelle Fultz reacts to being shouted out by J Cole.

J Cole didn’t just shout out Markelle Fultz on ‘A Lot’ but also showed love to Dennis Smith Jr, another player who’s had a lackluster career in comparison to the pick he was taken at. On 21’s hit song from 2018, Jermaine’s verse on the two NBA players went:

“I pray for Markelle ‘cause they f****d up his shot, just want you to know that you got it, though I never met you, I know that you special, and the Lord blessed you, don’t doubt it, Dennis Smith Jr stay solid.”

J.Cole praying for Markelle Fultz on his new song “A Lot” with 21 Savage. pic.twitter.com/wPiJztzRI9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 21, 2018

In regards to being name-dropped by Cole, Markelle Fultz said, “It was dope, him shouting me out on a song really showed the love and the person he is. I play ‘A Lot’ all the time. I love it. To get put on a song is like, an honor.”