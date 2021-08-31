“Look out Lakers, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo will clash!”: Skip Bayless warns LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers of a potential upcoming fight

NBA Analyst Skip Bayless warns the Lakers of a potential brawl that could break out between Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers continue on their path to building a veteran roster. Their latest move was signing free-agent guard Rajon Rondo.

Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal. https://t.co/ehFzHb6pVC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2021

With this addition, they added yet another experienced campaigner at the point. This is Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers. Considering how his first one went, the Lakers should be happy to get him back. However, Rondo’s checkered past with Russell Westbrook is a cause for concern for many. The two have often been seen going at each other during the games or from the sidelines.

Skip Bayless warns the Lakers that Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook may spell a potential disaster

On his segment on Undisputed, Skip Bayless spelled out how the latest move by the Lakers spells disaster for them. On paper, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo together mean a great point guard and backup combo. However, in reality, things may not turn out the same way.

First, Skip explained it in his segment, why he thinks the two won’t get along.

Report: Rajon Rondo likely to sign with Lakers after buyout “This is a good move, until you remember that Rondo is backing up Russell Westbrook, who does not like to come out of games. Will the Lakers be playing with two basketballs?” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/luAIEhSWzM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2021

He continued his point on his Twitter. Skip talked about how both the guards like doing things their way, and how this wouldn’t turn out well for the Lakers.

Rondo was the unsung MVP for the Bubblicious Lakers – because there was no Westbrook. Now he and Russ are on a collision course – 2 hard-headed PGs who want to do it their way. Rondo is the superior decision-maker, Russ the superior talent. Look out, Lakers. They will clash. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 31, 2021

Often people claim that newly formed teams wouldn’t work out. However, the NBA players are professionals, who often put aside their personal differences to win together, as a team. The same might happen in LA too, or it may blow up. With the season just 50 days away, one would have to wait and watch.