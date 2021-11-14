“Look within, Kyrie Irving”: The Nets superstar needs to think utilitarian, think about hoops fans and his teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving can get jabbed, play basketball for the Brooklyn Nets again, get the rest of his money and help way more people than he says he stands for on Twitter.

There is no doubt NBA would be much more exhilarating if Kyrie Irving was in it. But no one is missing him other than the Brooklyn Nets. And it might be a possibility that they miss him just because they are paying the guy around $18.5 million for not playing.

Nets would obviously perform better in Kyrie’s presence but his antics throughout the season are always too much for any locker room to handle. Maybe that’s the reason why the Nets decided against allowing him to play away games or to even practice with the team.

And if James Harden has found his old self finally, which it looked like he did against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Kyrie wouldn’t be missed at all. As he continues to stay on his stance of not getting vaccinated, he is sitting at home, sending cryptic tweets every now and then.

What does Kyrie Irving stand for other than the flat earth theory?

For those who don’t understand why Kyrie Irving is not playing in the NBA right now without being injured, it is because the time All-Star with his own research like most of the anti-vaxxers has concluded that he’s better without taking the vaccine.

He believes that everyone has the right to reject anything that is forced upon them. He’s not wrong there, no one in the world should be forced to take anything which they do not want in their body. There shouldn’t be mandatory vaccination rules by the government.

Logically, there aren’t, nobody is being forced to get the vaccine. If you’re not vaccinated you just cannot be in a space that requires people to be vaccinated. As private businesses, companies and organizations also have the right to mandate vaccination by their own choosing, and if one wants to work for them or even be on their premises they can and must ask for them to be vaccinated.

So these businesses like NBA and many other organizations cannot risk having unvaccinated people get the virus on their premises. That’s the reason some people who are not ready to get jabbed are losing their jobs. And Kyrie Irving says he’s the voice of those voiceless. His stance is for them. And whatever else he means by this tweet,

“How easy to see the faults in others, how difficult to take our own. The way is not in the sky, the way is in the heart. Look within.” — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) November 14, 2021

He generally does not make much sense other than when he is on the court. Let us help him understand how he can look within and help out the people he cares for.

How Kyrie is wrong in his stance and how can he help people better? An advice

It’s proven beyond doubt that getting vaccinated helps you to fight Covid-19 better and might even save you from getting hospitalized. So it is not hurting you unless you have a severe pre-existing auto-immune condition. Kyrie hopefully has no such issues.

So hey Kyrie! Would you just listen to this humble request? Get jabbed. Get your remaining $16 something million and distribute it among the people who have lost their jobs because of the mandate. Don’t just stop playing basketball for a stand that will not benefit anyone. Get your hundreds of millions which a few teams will still gladly pay you for the rest of your career and pay half of it to the people in need.

These people for who you say you’re standing for might have some severe health conditions or some other reasons to not get vaccinated, but you are in such good shape you wouldn’t surely be having any side effects from the vaccine. And you can do this great work for years to come, and by the time you retire the world might be free of virus, and you’ll be the savior of those unvaccinated.

