“You gotta pray to stop me and Kevin Durant if we got it going”: James Harden gives a savage reply to a reporter when asked how to stop him and KD on offense

James Harden had a savage reply when asked what the opposition could do to stop him and Kevin Durant, especially when they had it going. The Beard and KD combined for mammoth 67-points in tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nets superstar James Harden torched a 39-point double-double in tonight’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The former MVP silenced his critics, who were calling him out for his mediocre performances so far. Harden sealed the game for the Nets by draining a long 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Nets were off to a great start, courtesy of Joe Harris. The marksmen swished five 3-pointers in the first quarter itself, ending the night with 24-points. Harris played a crucial role in setting the tone for the offense. While Harden was spectacular tonight, Kevin Durant notched a 28-points performance.

The two-time Finals MVP was 64.7% from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The leading scorer on the team tonight, Harden had 39-points and 12-assists. The Nets guard shot an impressive 61.1% from the field and 60.0% from the 3-point line.

During a post-match media interaction, a reporter asked Harden what could the opposition do to stop him and Durant, to which Harden replied, pray.

There is no doubt that Harden is one of the greatest offensive payers the league has ever seen. However, the three-time scoring champion has been going through a shooting slump lately. Though he had a few triple-doubles, the Beard didn’t look himself.

Tonight’s performance against the Pelicans was a perfect answer for his critics, who were calling him a washed-out superstar. The nine-time All-Star coasted the Nets to victory, with Durant providing timely aid.

“Pray, I mean, it’s difficult man, we two are unselfish basketball players. Obviously, Kevin is known for his scoring, an efficient scorer but he is also a willing passer, especially when there are double-teams and things like that. It’s difficult to guard him, it’s difficult to guard me, especially if we got it going. We just wanna get our teammates involved.”

What’s a defense to do when James Harden and Kevin Durant are playing like this? Harden: “Pray.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/vaZ9P9Wpfv — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 13, 2021

The Nets are currently 9-4 and the second seed in the eastern conference, despite one of their most important players in Kyrie Irving missing.