“I would cash my check and put it under my mattress”: Kevin Garnett reveals how his ex-girlfriend stole money from him and how he used only cash for 2 years in the NBA

There are few interviewers like Jimmy Kimmel and few subjects like Kevin Garnett. The combination of these two makes for absolutely great TV.

Kevin Garnett was the embodiment of all the emotions that a hooper can feel when truly engaged in the game of basketball. He was intense all the time and would always be on the lookout to gain an edge over his opposition.

His tough-as-nails attitude would inspire thousands of kids across the globe to pick up the sport. Going from prep to pro, Garnett set the blueprint for the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James to follow.

Through the course of his career, KG has proved that anything is indeed possible when you pursue your goal with strength, passion, energy and dedication. And it’s something that those who weren’t around for his heyday would do well to look at.

Thankfully for them, Showtime Basketball has made an in-depth Kevin Garnett documentary, available today. This hour-plus autobiographical work brings a side of the Big Ticket’s life that wasn’t known even to many of his biggest fans.

Kevin Garnett would put his cash under the mattress, but an ex-girlfriend stole from him

The Celtics and Timberwolves legend was barely 18 years old when first drafted to the NBA. A professional sports contract brings amounts of money that are virtually unthinkable to anyone in their teens. The Big Ticket was no different.

Kevin Garnett was like the typical youth of the time, with barely any financial knowledge at all. Thus, he’d use an amazingly naive method of keeping his money around him – drawing it as cash from his bank:

“I was raised with a certain kind of pedigree and a mindset. So I wasn’t introduced to wires or just fintech – I wasn’t a financial savant. And I didn’t know about direct deposit, I didn’t know none of this.”

“And so when I would go get my check I would go cash it and put it under my mattress.”

Garnett went on to describe how his ex-girlfriend broke up with him, but not before taking a sizeable amount of cash from under that very mattress. Quite the story from quite the guy.