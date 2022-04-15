Basketball

“Looking at LaMelo Ball I see nothing but purple and gold”: ESPN outrage artist outdoes himself with the outrageous suggestion that Michael Jordan will trade his Hornets’ franchise player to the Lakers

"Looking at LaMelo Ball I see nothing but purple and gold": ESPN outrage artist outdoes himself with the outrageous suggestion that Michael Jordan will trade his Hornets' franchise player to the Lakers
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"It caught me out a few times with the unpredictability"- Nicholas Latifi expresses his disappointment over the 2022 Williams car
Next Article
"Most impressive uncapped batter": Irfan Pathan in awe of Rahul Tripathi as he scores half-century vs KKR in IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
"Looking at LaMelo Ball I see nothing but purple and gold": ESPN outrage artist outdoes himself with the outrageous suggestion that Michael Jordan will trade his Hornets' franchise player to the Lakers
“Looking at LaMelo Ball I see nothing but purple and gold”: ESPN outrage artist outdoes himself with the outrageous suggestion that Michael Jordan will trade his Hornets’ franchise player to the Lakers

Jay Williams caused a lot of outrage today by hinting that the partnership between LaMelo…