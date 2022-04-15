“Looking at LaMelo Ball I see nothing but purple and gold”: ESPN outrage artist outdoes himself with the outrageous suggestion that Michael Jordan will trade his Hornets’ franchise player to the Lakers

Jay Williams caused a lot of outrage today by hinting that the partnership between LaMelo Ball and Michael Jordan is threatened by the Lakers.

Outrage has become the default mode for media spokespersons and ‘analysts’ in American sports today. If you haven’t said something that muddies the waters a bit, you’re considered to be failing at your job.

There can be no explanation other than this for how pathetically low ESPN’s standards have fallen, year by year. It has come to a point now where practically no fan tunes into their sportscasting shows.

But it seems that instead of changing tack, the Disney-owned sports conglomerate is doubling down on its outrage strategy. The likes of Stephen A Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Jay Williams have led this charge in the past. And Jay Williams seems to be at it once again.

You know what ? F*ck Jay Williams. — Brandon Wojnarowski➡️ (@1Darsock4) April 14, 2022

Jay Williams conjectures that LaMelo Ball is headed to the LA Lakers

Tim Legler and Jay Williams were present with Molly Qerim to discuss the 9th/10th seed play-in game for the Eastern Conference yesterday. The trio showered huge amounts of praise on the Atlanta Hawks to start the show off.

When they moved to talking about the Hornets, however, Jay Williams began speculating on live TV. He used Melo’s Los Angeles (Chino Hills) background to try and make out that he’s headed back to his hometown:

“When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold. It’s written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games.”

Jay Williams sees LaMelo Ball leaving Charlotte “When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold.”https://t.co/73ynyyljIK — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 15, 2022

“It relates to his whole social media image, where he’s from, and his dad had so much to do with how things are orchestrated, even with Lonzo getting there the first time.”

It is neither the first, nor the last time that the former Duke product makes stuff up on live TV. This man has built a sportscasting career of spewing these hot takes as those around him snigger.

When it comes to the truth and probability, there’s no doubt that Melo is committed to the city of Charlotte. He’s openly embraced the community in North Carolina and is backed fully to the hilt by His Airness, who owns the Hornets.

While getting free agent help to the South-East division has been an uphill task, superstars don’t always find it hard to attract other talents. LaMelo Ball is going to be an MVP contender soon enough. His time in Charlotte will probably be way longer than Williams projects.