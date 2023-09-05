“Lot of People Would Say Luka Doncic!”: Stephen A Smith ‘Shockingly’ Picks Jayson Tatum Over Mavericks Star As Best NBA Player Under 25

Recently, Stephen A. Smith made an appearance on Club Shay Shay. Sitting down for a conversation with his new First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe, the two discussed a variety of different topics. One of the interesting exchanges they had before their first episode on ESPN together, revolved around the best players under the age of 25. Many prominent names were thrown out there. And, while Stephen A. did concede that the majority would pick Luka Doncic, he would shockingly choose Jayson Tatum.

Termed as the next big thing of NBA, both players are incredible in their own right. On one hand, you have Luka Magic. Playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka has led his team to the Western Conference Finals and is regularly named in the MVP conversation. On the other, you have JT, who has been exceptional for the Boston Celtics. Not only has he led the Cs to numerous Conference Finals, but he’s even taken it a step further and has a Finals appearance under his belt. So, choosing between Doncic and Tatum might be a tough task for any NBA analyst or fan.

Stephen A. Smith picks Jayson Tatum over Luka Doncic

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith are both ready to get buddy-buddy on the set of First Take. However, before that, the two met on Club Shay Shay, where they discussed all manner of things. One of the topics, obviously basketball, saw Shannon ask Stephen A. a particularly interesting question.

He presented Stephen A. with a list of players under the age of 25. The likes of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Zion Williamson, and more were all included. The question he was asked is simple, “Who you taking?”. A simple question that required a tough answer, and a tough answer is what Smith gave.

Conceding that many people would pick Luka, Stephen A. made it clear that his choice was Tatum. He cited a number of reasons for this decision. In addition to being an incredible physical specimen and an elite shooter, Smith believes JT has that “dawg” in him. Not only has he come up clutch in important games, but he’s also been the reason why the Celtics have made multiple Conference Finals and an NBA Finals.

“A lot of people would say Luka, I’m going to say Jayson Tatum. Jayson Tatum is 6’9″. Jayson Tatum can shoot the three. I saw Jayson Tatum drop 46 in the closeout Playoff Game 6 in Milwaukee. I saw Jayson Tatum handle his business in Game 7. I’ve seen a young Jayson Tatum who ain’t even 27 years of age yet be a primary option on a team that’s gone to five conference championship series and an NBA Finals.”

A solid and logical reason from Stephen A.’s end. There is no doubt, that Luka is an exceptionally talented player. However, it will be a while before he accomplishes what Tatum has in his career thus far. That being said, at the age of 24 and 25 respectively, Doncic and Tatum have a long way to go in their careers and are on the path to becoming legends of the game.

Stephen A. blamed Luka for the problems in Dallas as he uncharacteristically defended Kyrie Irving

Over the years, Stephen A. Smith has gained a nasty reputation as a Kyrie Irving hater. And, while it is true that he is often critical of Uncle Drew, not everything he says is negative. Recently, the Dallas Mavericks had a season to forget with Luka Doncic and Kyrie at the helm. The general populace blamed Irving for the team’s difficulties as is the norm. However, Stephen A. went the other route.

He uncharacteristically praised Kyrie in an episode of First Take, claiming he has been doing his “thing” in Dallas. But, he feels that eyes must now be turned to Luka Magic, and while there is statistically no reason to doubt him, he must be questioned for the Mavs failures last season.

Doncic has all the talent in the world and has the potential to go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. But, only time will tell if he achieves all he can in Dallas or elsewhere.