Lou Williams Calls Steph Curry “Legendary Trash Talker”, Lauds Warriors Star’s “Statement Game” in Dallas

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a layup against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Emotions inside the Chase Center were at an all-time high during the Warriors’ NBA Cup opener against the Mavericks as Klay Thompson returned to the Bay Area for the first time since leaving the team in the summer. But Stephen Curry didn’t let that impact him in the slightest. The four-time NBA champion delivered a performance reminiscent of his heroics in the Olympics final against France. He didn’t hold back from chirping at Mavericks players, which Lou Williams believes is his most underrated trait.

Advertisement

The former Clippers star faced Curry in the 2019 playoff and learned firsthand that the two-time MVP is an incredible trash-talker. On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, Williams said,

“Steph Curry has been a legendary trash talker. He doesn’t get the credit for it because he’s so mild-mannered… he’ll let his game do a lot of the talking, but the other half of it, he’s chirping.”

“Steph Curry has been a legendary trash talker. He doesn’t get the credit for it because he’s so mild mannered… he’ll let his game do a lot of the talking, but the other half of it, he’s chirping.” – @TeamLou23 WE’RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvhdOx pic.twitter.com/3s8rdmIYT0 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2024

Curry talked a lot of smack during the Warriors’ 120-117 victory over the Mavericks and rightfully so. The 6-foot-3 guard finished with 37 points and nine assists while connecting on five three-pointers.

STEPHEN CURRY

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zYTPKxVj7g — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2024

He scored the Warriors’ last 12 points including a dagger three-pointer over center Derrick Lively. Williams labeled Curry’s performance as a “statement game.”

Curry’s magical display against the Mavericks

The energy in the Chase Center resembled that of an NBA playoff game. Thompson’s return coupled with the fact that it was the first game of the NBA Cup’s debut, resulted in an extremely high-energy duel between the two teams.

Immediately after converting the rainbow three-pointer over Lively, Curry raced over to the other side of the court and belted out a big scream to the fans and the camera. The guard and his teammates did not want Thompson to leave the Chase Center with a win, especially after he shimmied following a three-pointer.

“Awful” Steph and Draymond on Klay Thompson’s shimmy celebration pic.twitter.com/GdXtUXFCM1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2024

The Warriors’ win saw them improve to 9-2 and they sit atop the Western Conference standings alongside the Suns, who have an identical record. The common consensus was Thompson’s exit marked the end of the franchise’s dynastic run, but Curry is showcasing that there’s still more left in the tank.