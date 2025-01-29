Lou Williams Recalls “One Thing” Andre Iguodala Said That Always Stuck With Him

Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (center) stands in front of the bench during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lou Williams started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, playing his first seven seasons for the franchise alongside Andre Iguodala. Michelle Beadle asked Williams if he had any good Iggy stories to share on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, and the former guard was happy to open up about his Sixers teammate.

Williams recalled one thing Iguodala said that has always stuck with him. Following a loss, Iguodala was still in high spirits, which made Sweet Lou question his longtime teammate. But Iggy remained positive because he felt good about the team’s performance despite the defeat. “[Iguodala] was like, ‘We’re right there. We’re right there,” Williams said. Lou was still confused, but Iggy emphasized again how the team was closer to being great than they thought they were.

The Sixers went on a historic run following the former forward’s empowering words to Williams. Iguodala has always shown confidence in his teammates, no matter who he’s playing alongside.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year kept Iguodala’s sentiment close to his heart even after both departed from Philadelphia. While Iggy’s first new stop with the Denver Nuggets didn’t work out, everything came together once the former All-Star joined the Golden State Warriors.

Andre Iguodala found his perfect fit with the Golden State Warriors

Once Iggy made his way to Golden State, his words rang truer than ever. Williams continued,

“Boom, [Iguodala] lands in Golden State. And everything he was talking about—he’s right there, the chess matches, the chess pieces, playing the game the right way, playing in a place where all guys believe in themselves—he had found that.”

Iguodala stayed true to his standards throughout his tenure with the Warriors and was rewarded for his hard work and dedication with four NBA championships. While the Warriors are remembered for their dominance throughout the 2010s, the team was nothing more than a middling playoff contender until Iggy showed up.

Iguodala found the perfect role in Golden State, never relied on to be the top scoring option as he sometimes was in Philadelphia and Denver. Instead, Iggy was able to focus on his defense and other team-first skills that made him an all-around menace to face on the court. Often used as Golden State’s sixth man, Iguodala provided starter-level production off the bench for much of the team’s run.

Iggy followed his own words and came out on top multiple times, so it’s no surprise that the 19-year veteran’s sentiment has stuck with Lou Williams.