Andre Iguodala Children: Learn More About Andre Iguodala II and London Iguodala

Jun 3, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors former player Andre Iguodala talks to fans during the Bay FC Day for the Bay event at Presidio Main Post Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Andre Iguodala’s son went viral last year after the internet started making jokes about a potential matchup with LeBron James Jr. That made fans ask more question, like, is he Andre Iguodala’s only child? Read on to find the answers.

Iggy has two children—a son named after himself, Andre Iguodala Jr., and a daughter named London. Iggy Jr. is Andre’s son with his wife Christina Gutierrez, while London’s mother is model Clayanna Warthen.

Here’s everything we know about the 2015 Finals MVP’s two kids.

Andre Iguodala Jr.

Andre Iguodala Jr. was born on March 24, 2007, and like his father, picked up basketball quite quickly. At 6-foot-7, he’s already outgrown his father and uses his height and quick handling to play the small forward position, exactly like his father.

It seems like his dreams of following his dad’s footsteps are going well, as he is a 4-star ranked high school prospect and is currently in the process of deciding which college he wants to play for. Right now, though, he’s still impressing fans with his talents in high school.

Iggy Jr. plays for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. In an interview with their YouTube channel last year, he revealed how playing there has helped him develop his game and how he has gained muscle mass in the short time he’s been there. He said,

“I came here 150 lbs. I’m like 165 right now. So I gained 15 lbs in the last few months. Being big and stronger helps me be more confident. I’m also trying to become more of a point guard on the ball. Have point guard skills. And then my defense has improved a lot.”

That was last year, but now, he’s closer to 175 pounds and showcases dunks that rival his father’s NBA days. As for college, Iggy Jr. claimed he wants to go to either USC or Arizona, calling them his “dream schools.”

London Iguodala

Not a lot is known about Iggy’s daughter, apart from the fact that her mother has sued him twice over her. Her mother, Clayanna Warthem, first sued him for child support in 2009. The court awarded her $16k per month, and she won that suit.

Iggy wasn’t against the idea of providing child support, as he said, “I feel blessed to have a healthy new daughter, and I will give her all of the love and support she needs for a happy and full life,” when asked about the verdict by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 2016, a year after Iguodala became a Finals MVP, Warthen sued him again. This time, she demanded a raise in child support payments, up to $58k, and also alleged that Iggy wasn’t spending time with London.

While the details and result of that suit have been kept private, Iggy’s daughter has largely stayed out of the same limelight that her father and half-brother have grown accustomed to. She is currently 15 years old.