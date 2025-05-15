“Love That I Got to Rep That History”: Russell Westbrook Gets Real On Paying Fashion Icon Homage With a Historical Piece From $3.5 Million Auction

Mar 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) watches game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fashion and sports have always intertwined with each other. It’s a history that starts with Allen Iverson and his resistance against NBA dress codes. It has reached new levels thanks to the risks from Russell Westbrook. The Denver Nuggets point guard, unfortunately, couldn’t attend the Met Gala due to the team’s ongoing playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Regardless, that didn’t stop him from showcasing his stellar sense of style by wearing a piece of high desire from fashion icon Andre Leon Talley.

Westbrook has made eye-catching appearances with his clothes on many occasions. Following Game 1 between the Nuggets and Thunder, he didn’t go overboard but still made a statement. His sweater seemed subtle, but the history behind it was quite loud.

The 2017 MVP wore a green sweater with black and grey accents. It had a cross-knitted pattern, which he topped off with a black fedora. As a result, Westbrook felt inspired by the Met Gala and wanted to honor one of his greatest fashion inspirations.

“It was loud tonight but it was louder when we were here ” – Russell Westbrook on the Thunder crowd tonight and how it compares to when he was in OKC pic.twitter.com/1fyivTyZvO — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) May 6, 2025



Andre Leon Talley was one of the most influential figures in fashion during his time at Vogue. The theme of this year’s Met Gala was black style and dandyism. Talley made a profound impact on the history of that style. Westbrook provided details stating the reasoning for the clothing choice in a blog post on Beehiiv.

“I was inspired to wear a tunnel fit that honored the late, great André Leon Talley,” Westbrook said. “Love that I got to rep that history.”

Unfortunately, Talley passed away in 2022. Nonetheless, Westbrook has been vocal regarding the impact the fashion icon has had on his life. The backstory of how he got his hands on this esteemed piece of Talley’s is very dear to him.

“I was fortunate enough to bid on a jacket of his at an auction,” Westbrook revealed. “That’s what I chose to wear as a way of participating in the festivities from afar.” Japanese fashion designer Mitsuhiro Matsuda made the sweater.

The auction, which Westbrook is referring to, occurred in 2023. Plenty of Talley’s belongings were auctioned off, netting $3.5 million. Subsequently, Westbrook’s successful bid for the sweater contributed to that lucrative total pricepoint.

Talley wore the sweater on a few occasions, most notably on Christmas morning of 1989 at Karl Lagerfeld’s place. Now, Westbrook can add Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals as one of the key places the sweater has graced.