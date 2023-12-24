“Love To See Him Sweat”: Charles Barkley Once Reasoned His Behavior With ‘Little Fella’ Shaquille O’Neal

The Inside the NBA show has become synonymous with the NBA because of its approach to presentation. A major contributor to the post-game show’s popularity amongst the masses is the interesting dynamic between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Amidst the recurring concerns over their relationship, Barkley candidly addressed it six years ago. The 60-year-old shed light on his behavior with Shaq during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.



“I like messing with him. I love digging with the little fella,” Chuck mentioned while discussing his connection with his fellow analyst. Following this, the 1993 MVP stated how he loved bringing up the names of Diesel’s former teammates in the conversations to tease him. “I can just see the veins in his forehead every time I rile him about Kobe [Bryant] and Dwyane [Wade] and Alonzo [Mourning],” he highlighted.

Barkley later pointed out the primary reason behind his actions as he publicly explained his viewpoint. “I just like messing with him ’cause he got thin skin,” he mentioned before adding, “I told people he does”. Over time, O’Neal’s reactions became a source of entertainment for the 11x All-Star as he stated, “I’m just sitting there dying laughing and he’s getting so mad”.

Despite the love-hate dynamic between them, Charles pointed out the strong bond the NBA greats share. “We’re always good, man,” the Alabama-born highlighted hinting at the brotherhood between the former NBA rivals. Yet, he emphasized enjoying giving the 4x champion a tough time, mentioning, “I’m gonna keep digging at him because I love to see him sweat”.

Nothing has changed between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal

More than half a decade since his comments on Shaq, their relationship has remained as strong as ever. Alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, the duo has graced the studio set of the show together since 2011. Charles still tries to throw the 7’1 icon under the bus at every opportunity he gets, while the latter never forgets to remind the former of his championship rings as a counter.

Amidst the professionalism, Barkley has taken it a bit too far at times with the ‘One-two-back-to-one’ episode in 2019 being one such example. He kept interrupting the 3x Finals MVP and it eventually infuriated the latter. Reflecting on that, Sir Charles recently stated, “Shaq was so mad, he didn’t speak to us the rest of the night or the next day”. “He was really mad and I had to let it go ’cause once I realized once he flips the switch to mad, anything can happen,” he further added.

Despite this hiccup, the 6’6 icon rarely lets go of a chance to pull the New Jersey-born’s leg. That’s precisely what the followers of the game love about the show. Two aggressive on-court personas of the modern game of basketball channel their energy to produce good times for the viewers.