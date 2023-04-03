The NCAA women’s tournament is finally over and we have a new legend in the folklore. Her name is Caitlin Clark and throughout the history books, she will be known as the one who changed the game. While that may be true, LSU alumni Shaquille O’Neal only cares about his team winning.

This is the thing with college basketball. It brings out the factor of loyalty and rooting for your alma matter from everyone. Including but not limited to Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq throughout his career was not known as a loyal player by any means. But for the NCAA tournament, he dons the purple and yellow of LSU. Tonight they won, their women’s team, more specifically, and Shaq for once could not contain his excitement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

“LSU Wins”: Shaquille O’Neal Releases Onslaught of Instagram Stories Supporting LSU’s Victory Over Caitlin Clark and Iowa State

Shaq didn’t stop for a second. As soon as LSU called the game, he was out the door. He put up a slew of stories on his Instagram account, which has over 29 million followers!

The posts were simple, “LSU Wins” and Angel Reese showing off her ring finger, and the messages were clear. LSU won and they were the NCAA champions now.

Angel Reese was the one leading the line and despite Caitlin Clark doing everything she could, Iowa State just couldn’t get past LSU. We think Shaq respects it too, only just.

The majority of Shaq’s posts were disrespectful to Iowa and Angel Reese pointing to her ring finger

Alright, so in the end, the victor writes the script, right? Well, in the case of NCAA tournaments, that is seldom the case. We have seen countless cult heroes emerge.

Be it Kemba Walker or Stephen Curry. There is no denying that tales of heroes often outlive those of the victors. LSU might have won tonight, Angel Reese might have even shown off her ring finger more than a few times, and Shaquille O’Neal might have been overly joyous about LSU winning.

However, for the 2023 NCAA tournament, one name will shine the brightest – Caitlin Clark.