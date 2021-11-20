“Luc Longley, that is the last time, I give you an in-game compliment!”: Michael Jordan begrudgingly remembers an in-game moment involving the former Bulls center from the 1998 season

Michael Jordan and Luc Longley played together for 3+ seasons – they shared some heated moments

In a game against the Utah Jazz in 1998, Chicago Bulls center Lucien “Luc” Longley had a terrific first quarter. He had 12-points, 4-blocks, and 4-rebounds. MJ, a player who is rarely heard giving out compliments, hypes up his teammate to continue playing the same way.

The Bulls were up by 16 at a point in the game, thanks to the efforts of the Aussie center. And then he went ice cold. He finished the game with the same stat line he recorded in the first 12 minutes. Jordan, like always, took it personally! He walks up to Luc, tells him that would be the last time he ever praises him in-game.

Longley wasn’t a part of the dressing room during the first 3-peat, coming in 1993-94. He had a good rapport with Scottie Pippen, but when Jordan returned, he found it difficult around him. Incidents like this did no good for their relationship, something that is strained to this day.

Luc Longley is a forgotten man from the Chicago Bulls 3-peat – But he had his moments with the Bulls

The first-ever Australian National to win a championship, and the only to win 3, Luc Longley was a mainstay in the Bulls team for 5 seasons. He won 3 championships with the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but his name rarely comes up. He was the starting center for the Bulls from the 1995 season.

Everywhere he played, Longley was a solid player. He had a quiet but eventful career for someone who won three championships. Granted he isn’t a household name like the Jordans, Pippens, Rodmans of that Bulls dynasty, but he played his role very well. Averaging 7 points and 5 rebounds during his career, his peak output was in the 3-peat run, hitting an average of 10 points and almost 5.5 rebounds.

Luc Longley walked so that the other Australians in the future could run. The first-ever Australian to play in the league, he remains the most successful to this date.