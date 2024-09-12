Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Will Make Klay Thompson’s “Life Much Easier”: Gilbert Arenas

Klay Thompson is no longer the player he once was in his heyday. However, the Golden State needed that version of him to be successful. His move to the Mavericks allows Thompson to play a different role at a different team, a role that he can easily adapt to at this stage of his career.

Former Warriors star, Gilbert Arenas, took to the ‘Gil’s Arena’ Podcast, to break down the difference Thompson will experience because of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Klay Thompson’s life will be much easier with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/TsTJcoE9vw — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) September 11, 2024

Thompson was not up to par as the player he once was following his ACL and Achilles injuries. Despite the effect it had on his skill set, the five-time All-Star still averaged 20+ PPG in his next two seasons.

However, last season, the Washington State product had the worst year of his career since his sophomore year. The Warriors suffered regression from multiple players. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green had down years, putting more pressure on Thompson—a load he couldn’t carry.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are home to two of the most dynamic guards in the NBA. Doncic is coming off a year averaging 33.9 PPG, while Irving contributed 25.6 PPG.

Arenas believes Klay will thrive due to playing a role similar to what he had during the Warriors’ dominance between 2015 to 2019.

“No one’s expecting Klay to average 21 PPG, 22 PPG. If he does, oh sh*t. But for the most part that offense is run by two dudes. Going off during this season here and there. He can come in and average 20 PPG, it’s going to be less pressure for him though,” said Arenas.

Among the many reasons the Warriors were so dangerous during the 2010s, was due to Klay not being a primary option.

Opposing teams had to delegate so much attention to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, which caused teams to forget about Thompson. However, Klay is such a great shooter that defenders couldn’t sag off him, creating a near-unstoppable offense.

Although Thompson has matured into a different version of himself, the philosophy stands with the Mavericks. Doncic and Irving are two of the best isolation scorers in the league. The luxury of having one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA will pay dividends, and if the trio can stay healthy, the Mavericks will have a serious shot at a title.